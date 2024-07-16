TruAlt Bioenergy Secures Major Order Worth Over Rs 390 Crore for 1G Bioethanol from Leading OMCs for Q4 of ESY

Concept Public Relations

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 16: TruAlt Bioenergy, one of India's largest biofuel and bioenergy companies has secured a significant order worth over Rs 390 crore from leading Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, and Mangalore Refineries and Ports Limited. This order entails the supply of nearly 6 crore liters of 1G Bioethanol over a period of three months from August to October 2024. TruAlt Bioenergy has secured nearly 10 per cent of the total allocated quantity. With the total tender quantity of around 66 crore liters, TruAlt has bagged the supply for 6 crore liters, demonstrating its strong supply pipeline to all the OMC's.

With an installed capacity of 14 lakh liters/day for 1G Bioethanol and 10,200 kg's/day for Compressed Biogas (CBG) production, TruAlt Bioenergy stands as a leader in India's bioenergy sector. The company is in the process of expanding its 1G Bioethanol capacity to 20 lakh liters / day, which will include dual feed integration to produce ethanol from maize and damaged grains. In addition, TruAlt aims to establish at least 24 CBG plants across the country. A significant step in this direction is a joint venture with GAIL to set up 10 CBG plants. Looking ahead, TruAlt Bioenergy is also planning to venture into the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), 2G Bioethanol, Mevalonic Acid (MVL), Biodiesel, and other specialty chemicals, further diversifying its portfolio and contributing to the advancement of sustainable energy solutions in India.

The reward of this substantial order followed a competitive tendering process organized by the OMCs, where TruAlt Bioenergy emerged as a consistent and reliable supplier. Holding the highest market share by production capacity at 3.7 per cent, TruAlt Bioenergy continues to set benchmarks in the bioenergy sector.

Vijay Nirani, Founder and Managing Director of TruAlt Bioenergy, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our journey began with the National Biofuels Policy and the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Program of India to address the nation's need to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and crude oil by shifting to biofuels, the more ecological and economical alternative. Under the visionary leadership of our Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India has made remarkable progress in the bioenergy space. We are honored to be significant contributors to this success journey. I firmly believe that this is just the tip of the iceberg, and the entire biofuels sector has massive potential."

TruAlt Bioenergy remains committed to supporting India's energy transition and contributing to a sustainable and self-reliant future. The company continues to invest in innovative technologies and expand its production capacities to meet the growing demand for biofuels and bioenergy in India.

About TruAlt Bioenergy

TruAlt Bioenergy is one of India's leading biofuel and bioenergy companies, specializing in the production of 1G Bioethanol and Compressed Biogas. With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, TruAlt Bioenergy aims to drive the country's energy transition towards a greener and more sustainable future.

