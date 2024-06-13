TruAlt Bioenergy's subsidiary, Leafiniti Bioenergy supplies over 1000 tons of Compressed Biogas to AG&P Pratham in just 5 months

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: TruAlt Bioenergy Limited's ("TruAlt Bioenergy") wholly owned subsidiary, Leafiniti Bioenergy Private Limited ("Leafiniti Bioenergy"), has reached a milestone in the bioenergy sector. For the period of January 2024 to May 2024, Leafiniti Bioenergy has supplied over 1,000 tons of compressed biogas ("CBG") to the city gas distributor, AGP City Gas Private Limited ("AG&P"), breaking the record for the most CBG supplied to AG&P over a 5-month period. This achievement underscores TruAlt Bioenergy's unwavering commitment to sustainable energy solutions and reinforces its position as a prominent and diversified player in the biofuel industry in India.

CBG is a vital component of India's renewable energy portfolio. Produced from agricultural residue, manure, and other organic residues, CBG serves as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting a circular economy. The Indian government has been actively promoting CBG through various initiatives, including the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) scheme, which aims to establish a robust CBG ecosystem in the country.

The benefits of CBG are manifold: it aids waste management, decreases reliance on imported fuels, and provides additional income streams for farmers. Additionally, it can be utilized as a clean cooking fuel, in transportation, and for power generation, showcasing its versatility and potential to transform the energy landscape.

As India continues its advancement towards renewable energy targets, companies like Leafiniti Bioenergy and TruAlt Bioenergy have a stated objective to be instrumental in driving this transformation. This achievement not only highlights the potential of CBG as a clean energy source but also underscores the importance of collaborative efforts between industry leaders and government initiatives in achieving a sustainable energy future for India.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijaykumar Murugesh Nirani, Founder and Managing Director of TruAlt: Bioenergy, said, "This milestone is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team at Leafiniti Bioenergy. We are proud to contribute to India's bioenergy goals and to work with AG&P in delivering sustainable energy solutions. Our commitment to innovation and sustainability continues to drive us forward."

In a significant recent development, Leafiniti Bioenergy has entered into a non-binding term sheet with GAIL (India) Limited ("GAIL") to establish 10 new CBG plants. This strategic initiative represents an investment of approximately 600 crores and marks a major step forward in expanding India's CBG production capacity. The collaboration with GAIL, a leading public sector natural gas processing and distribution company, underscores the mutual commitment to enhancing the nation's renewable energy infrastructure and accelerating the transition to cleaner energy sources.

About AG&P Pratham

AG&P Pratham is the leading international player in the Indian City Gas Distribution (CGD) industry. AG&P Pratham holds 12 CGD licenses awarded by the Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to exclusively provide natural gas for everyday use in 37 Districts in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Rajasthan. The exclusive rights cover the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households, industrial, commercial, non-commercial, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for use in vehicles. These CGD networks will cover 278,000 square kilometers, 17,000 inch-km of pipeline, and over 1,500 new CNG stations. In addition to this AG&P Pratham has also taken numerous steps in line with the Government's plans towards enhancing and adopting of CBG (Compressed Biogas) in CNG for transport and in PNG for domestic segment in the CGD sector

About TruAlt Bioenergy

TruAlt Bioenergy is prominent and diversified player in the biofuels industry in India, particularly in the ethanol and CBG sectors, and has been functioning as a company focused on biofuels since November 2022. TruAlt Bioenergy holds the distinction of being the largest ethanol producer in India with an installed capacity of 1G Ethanol at 1.4 Million Liters per day and soon to achieve 2 Million Liters per day. TruAlt Bioenergy stands as the largest ethanol producer in India by installed capacity. TruAlt has been able to establish its position as one of India's largest biofuels producers as of December 31, 2023.

