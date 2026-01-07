True Colors Launches Its Most Iconic Nail Polish Combo Sets: 'Paradise Touch' & 'Shade of Shine'

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 7: True Colors introduces its latest Nail Polish Combo Sets, "Paradise Touch" and "Shade of Shine", featuring rich pigments, multiple finishes, and a long-lasting 21-free formula to deliver effortless, salon-like beauty results at home.

True Colors, India's rising beauty trendsetter, known for transforming everyday style into self-expression, has taken a step further into the world of color cosmetics. The brand is thrilled to announce the launch of its iconic Nail Polish Set. Now they are all set to be a sizzling topic among glam lovers and beauty enthusiasts with their new premium pigment with an unmatched finish on nails.

A New Era for Nail Polish Lovers

There has been a rise in demand among the beauty community for high-quality glossy, matte, and textured variants, such as crackle nail polish, paired with suitable base coats. True Colors' latest launch meets these demands perfectly, offering stunning nail polish combo sets combining innovation with effortless style and wearability.

Here's what True Colors says,

"Nail Polish is not just about picking shades, it's about picking mood and vibe. These Nail Polish Combo Sets were created to suit every vibe and mood, being a perfect match."

True Colors Introducing "Paradise Touch" - Luxe and Textured For Your Everyday Glam

The perfect nail polish combo designed for those who adore textured nail polishes and style. This nail polish combo features four shades that bring glamour to your fingertips.

Why You'll Love Paradise Touch?

- Perfect for daily wear and no salon hassle

- Comprises textured finish nail polishes as well

- Smooth application with quick-dry formulation

- Ideal as a thoughtful, aesthetic nail polish set for gifting

Sugary Burst, Crackle Illusion, Matte Terrain, and much more, Paradise Touch is created for anyone who loves styled luxurious beauty.

True Colors Introducing "Shade of Shine" - Bold Enough For You to be a Showstopper

If you want your nails in the spotlight, then these nail polish combo sets are just for you. This nail polish combo is created for the bold, the fearless, and those who love their nails to make a first impression.

Why You'll Be Obsessed with Shade of Shine?

- Perfect for everyday minimal sophistication

- Salon-like finish at home

- Dries within seconds and lasts up to 10 days

- One swipe full coverage finish

Whether you're attending a wedding, stepping onto the dance floor, or styling your everyday fashion, Shade of Shine is your personal spotlight.

Fashion Meeting Performance

Both nail polish combo sets are powered by 21 Free Formula, making the beauty safe, created with intense payoff and all-day durability. Available in multiple finishes such as matte finish, glossy finish, and textured variants, even if you like nude nail polish colours, a lot of trend-friendly options are available while maintaining their luxe feel.

True Colors has built its identity around empowerment, self-expression, and unapologetic authenticity. From clean beauty to unapologetic self-expression, every launch reflects the spirit of the modern woman with her self-care, dreams, and aspirations.

The "Paradise Touch" and "Shade of Shine" Nail Polish Combo Sets are available on the True Colors official website, marketplaces, and selected retail outlets, where each set features aesthetic packaging perfect for personal use or gifting.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor