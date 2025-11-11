True Colors Limited Announces H1 FY26 Financial Performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: True Colors Limited (BSE: TRUECOLORS), a fully integrated provider of digital textile printing solutions, today announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended September 30, 2025 (H1 FY26), as approved by the Board of Directors.

Key Financial Highlights – H1 FY2025-26

Particulars H1 FY26 H1 FY25 % Growth Total Income (₹ Lakhs) 15,161.95 9,286.71 ↑ 63.27% EBITDA (₹ Lakhs) 2,321.57 710.31 ↑ 226.84% EBITDA Margin (%) 15.31% 7.65% ↑ 766 bps Net Profit (₹ Lakhs) 1,471.63 255.70 ↑ 475.53% Net Profit Margin (%) 9.71% 2.75% ↑ 695 bps EPS (₹) 7.76 2.85 ↑ 172.28%

Operational Highlights (H1 FY26)

• Record machine sales: ₹ 38.45 crore in H1 FY26 vs ₹ 6.27 crore in H1 FY25 – ~6.1x / ~514% YoY.

( FY25 full-year machine sales were ₹ 23.83 crore; H2 FY25 was ₹ 17.55 crore.)

• Installed base expansion: The sharp increase in high-end digital printer installations materially expands future annuity pool for inks, sublimation paper, spares and service.

• Balanced growth in recurring lines: Alongside machine momentum, consumables and printing continued to grow steadily across key textile clusters, strengthening customer stickiness and repeat purchases.

Mr. Sanjay Desai, Managing Director of True Colors Limited's Comment:

“We delivered a strong performance in H1 FY26, driven by growth across machinery & inks, sublimation paper manufacturing, and digital textile printing services. Demand remained healthy across major textile hubs, supported by our integrated operating model and expanding distribution network.”

This period saw a higher contribution from high-end digital printer installations, compared to the previous year which was more weighted towards consumables and printing. While machinery operates at standard industry margins, every installation meaningfully expands our future recurring revenue base for inks, sublimation paper, spares, and service support – thereby strengthening long-term revenue visibility and customer stickiness.

This is the core of our compounding strategy – machine scale today builds a larger, sticky, and high-margin consumable and printing business for tomorrow. With a growing installed footprint, strong customer relationships, and continued momentum across all business verticals, we are well positioned to drive sustainable scale and long-term margin expansion.”

