New Delhi [India], July 16: True Power Limited has commenced construction of one of Uttar Pradesh's largest solar panel manufacturing plants in Barabanki. This ₹100 crore investment will create hundreds of direct jobs, boosting the state's economy and contributing significantly to India's New Energy objectives. The groundbreaking ceremony (Bhumi Pujan) for this landmark project was led by True Power Limited's MD Hari Om Tiwari and Director Shiv Om Tiwari on Sunday, signalling a major step forward for both Uttar Pradesh and the nation's sustainable development goals.

The new facility is designed for an impressive annual production capacity of 1 GW (Gigawatt) of solar panels. A Gigawatt is equivalent to one billion watts. This means the factory will produce enough solar modules each year to generate a substantial amount of clean electricity - capable of powering hundreds of thousands to even a million homes, depending on average consumption and sunlight availability. This output translates into a significant reduction in fossil fuel reliance, leading to lower carbon emissions and a tangible step towards mitigating climate change. The plant will play a crucial role in positioning Uttar Pradesh as a key contributor to India's energy independence.

MD Hari Om Tiwari emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong push for new energy initiatives and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's consistently supportive policies were primary inspirations for this significant investment. This synergy between central and state leadership has created a favourable environment for green innovation and large-scale investments in Uttar Pradesh.

Strategic Investment Drives Job Creation and Economic Value

The establishment of this 1 GW solar panel manufacturing plant is a major employment generator for the region. The project is expected to create hundreds of direct jobs, spanning various roles throughout the manufacturing process, from raw material handling and production line operation to quality control, engineering, and maintenance. Beyond direct employment, the factory will also stimulate indirect job creation in supporting sectors such as logistics, local services, and raw material supply chains, further boosting Barabanki's regional economy.

Uttar Pradesh has set ambitious targets for renewable energy generation, aiming for 20,000 MW (20 GW) by 2027. True Power's 1 GW plant will be a significant contributor to this state-level goal, aligning with the national vision of achieving net-zero emissions. Such large-scale manufacturing facilities are crucial for meeting these targets by ensuring a consistent, localized supply of solar components, reducing reliance on imports, and strengthening the domestic supply chain for renewable energy.

About True Power Limited: A Leader in Electrical and Solar Solutions

True Power Limited (www.truepowergroup.in) is a seasoned electrical manufacturer and comprehensive solution provider, established in 2008. With over 17 years of experience, the company adheres to stringent quality standards, holding prestigious UL listings, RDSO/CPRI approvals, and ISO certifications.

True Power operates with three manufacturing setups, with plans for a fourth. It offers nine distinct product verticals, supported by an extensive network of over 10,000 distributors and 40 service centre's across India. The company employs over 1,000 on-roll staff, including industry experts and qualified professionals, complemented by an additional 300 contractual staff.

True Power maintains a significant international presence, including operations in the Middle East, Africa, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Domestically, its reach spans across India, from Ladakh to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Arunachal Pradesh.

The company is known for providing cost-effective, value-added, and customized solutions, particularly in:

* Maintenance-Free Chemical Earthing Systems: True Power's systems provide durable, maintenance-free earthing that protects individuals from electrical shocks and safeguards electronic appliances from voltage fluctuations. They produce various earthing electrodes (pure copper, copper-bonded, GI) and an environmentally safe, RoHS Certified, Advanced Back Fill Compound (BFC) for high-resistance soils. The company also supplies hot-dip galvanized earthing strips and durable, UV-stabilized, anti-corrosive earthing pit covers.

* Lightning Protection Systems: True Power designs and installs comprehensive lightning protection systems for residential, industrial, and institutional structures. Offerings include both conventional and advanced Early Streamer Emission (ESE) Lightning Arresters. These ESE arresters are CPRI approved, government-tested for high voltage, and comply with international standards (UNE 21 186 and NFC 17-102), offering wide-area protection (35 to 105 meters radius). True Power provides complete turnkey solutions, using largely self-manufactured products to ensure quality.

* HDG (Hot Dip Galvanized) Module Mounting Structures & Solar Power Solutions: True Power manufactures Hot Dip Galvanized Module Mounting Structures (HDG MMS) at its advanced facilities, utilizing reliable galvanizing processes for world-class, indigenous output. These structures support various solar installations, including ground-mounted, rooftop, on-grid, and off-grid systems, as well as government initiatives like KUSUM Irrigation Water Pumps. They offer customized mounting structures for diverse projects and provide a complete Balance of System (BOS) for all solar ventures.

True Power's technical expertise and operational excellence are evident in its track record of executing projects for a distinguished clientele. This includes critical installations for the President House and Military Installations, alongside collaborations with major industry players such as Larsen & Toubro, TATA Power, BHEL, Indian Oil, Samsung, and Dabur. The company proudly serves over 100,000 satisfied clients.

The new solar panel factory in Barabanki solidifies True Power Limited's integral role in shaping India's green future, contributing significantly to a self-reliant and sustainable nation.

