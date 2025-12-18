Truecaller Launches Voicemail for Free in India; Don't Speak to Nuisance Callers Ever Again

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnartaka) [India], December 18: Truecaller today launched a free and powerful AI-powered voicemail experience for Android users in India with instant transcription and automatic spam protection. Unlike traditional voicemail, messages are stored directly on the device, offering full control and privacy over recordings. It also offers smart call categorisation, spam filtering, adjustable playback speed and AI-powered voicemail transcription in 12 Indian languages. Truecaller users can simply set up unlimited voicemail in their Truecaller app for free in a few seconds.

By placing voicemail at the centre of the calling experience, Truecaller is strengthening its position as a daily-use communication platform and its fight against spam and fraud.

With Truecaller Voicemail, users can record, store, and play messages directly on their device, without dialing voicemail numbers or remembering PINs. The feature supports a wide range of Indian languages, ensuring deeper personalisation and local relevance. The feature supports transcription in 12 Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Nepali, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu. Voicemails are transcribed in a few seconds, enabling anyone to read their messages discreetly or during moments when listening is not convenient.

"Traditional voicemail was built for a very different era of communication," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller. "With Truecaller Voicemail, we are fundamentally rethinking how voice messages fit into everyday life making them free, device-native and seamlessly integrated into the calling experience. By enabling on-device storage, instant transcription, spam protection, and support for a wide range of Indian languages, we're removing the friction and limitations of legacy systems. This is a step toward building a more inclusive, intuitive, and trustworthy communication layer one that works the way people actually communicate today."

Truecaller is an essential part of daily communication for more than 450 million active users, with over a billion downloads since launch and close to 56 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2024 alone. Founded in 2009, the company is headquartered in Stockholm and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

