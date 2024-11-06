Truecaller SDK breaks new ground with over 7 billion+ sign-up requests

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 6: Truecaller continues to redefine mobile-first technology through its groundbreaking Truecaller SDK, the industry's leading solution for phone number-based seamless user verification. The solution is based on industry-standard OAuth 2.0 and eliminates the hassle of generating OTP through SMS and alternative verification channels.

Designed to help businesses optimize their conversions across user lifecycles such as onboarding, checkout, and more. Truecaller SDK plays a pivotal role in creating verified and genuine user experiences, crucial for fostering trust and growth in an increasingly mobile-driven world.

Since its inception, Truecaller SDK has been at the forefront of phone number-based verification across mobile apps and websites for gaming, content, OTT, fintech, Edtech, matrimony, e-commerce, and many more categories. With over 7 billion sign-up requests across 45000+ publishers and platform apps, Truecaller is powering a vast ecosystem of businesses, developers, and users globally.

Truecaller continues to innovate, planning to enhance its verification SDK by integrating growth features. The future of Truecaller SDK will focus on creating a deeply integrated value chain that empowers businesses to build use cases from authentication to communication journeys. With partners such as Flipkart, Meesho, Zee5, Tata AIA, Indiamart, and Magicbricks leading the charge, Truecaller is scaling its capabilities to offer businesses across sectors more value through its SDK and vast distribution network.

Discover how leading companies utilize Truecaller SDK:

"Our collective vision is to craft exceptional shopping experiences that transcend convenience for both businesses and customers alike. With this 1-Tap Verification feature, customers can now securely and effortlessly bypass the cumbersome multi-step verification process and enjoy the luxury of having their information prefilled with a single tap, streamlining their shopping journey on Android devices," Khilan Haria, SVP and Head of Payments, product Razorpay.

"We use Truecaller's "Sign up / Login" feature across all our apps and web platforms in 10 countries. In 2024 alone, over 200,000 users successfully registered on Jiji using this method. We integrated this solution to simplify the process of verifying phone numbers, which is a crucial requirement on our platform. With Truecaller, users can register with just a few clicks, skipping the need for manual verification. This has made the registration process much easier and faster while still maintaining a high level of security on our platform. We're grateful for Truecaller's positive impact on our platform and for their ongoing support throughout the integration process," Oksana Burlaka, Product Manager Jiji Africa.

As Truecaller continues to expand its SDK capabilities and use cases across multiple geographies, businesses, platform partners and developers can expect to unlock new opportunities to streamline onboarding, enhance customer engagement, and drive sustained growth.

For more information on Truecaller SDK, visit our Developer Portal here.

