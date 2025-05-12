Truecaller's AI Magic: Your Messages Just Got a Whole Lot Smarter

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 12: Imagine this: you're rushing through your day-meetings, errands, coffee runs-and suddenly, a flood of SMS messages lands in your inbox. Somewhere in that sea of texts is an important OTP, a delivery update, maybe even a bill reminder. But buried under spam and clutter, it's easy to miss.

Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, just rolled out a game-changing solution: AI-powered Message IDs. And it's not just another tech update-it's a leap toward smarter, stress-free communication.

Smarter Messages, Powered by AI

Now live in India and 30 other countries, Message IDs are here to decode the chaos. Using advanced artificial intelligence and Large Language Models (LLMs), this new feature scans your SMS inbox right on your device (yes, your data stays private), and instantly identifies important business messages.

From bank alerts and OTPs to delivery updates, flight itineraries, and payment reminders-Message IDs catch the signals in the noise. They summarize key details, highlight what matters, and help you take action quickly.

No more missed messages. No more guessing games.

Built for Everyone, Everywhere

This isn't just for Premium users or English speakers. Whether you're in Mumbai or Miami, whether your messages are in Hindi, Swahili, or Spanish-Truecaller's Message IDs are designed for you.

Just give the app two simple permissions-Read SMS and Display Over Other Apps-and voila, you're set. Get real-time notifications for critical updates and skip the clutter without lifting a finger.

Look for the Green Tick

In a world full of scams and spoofed messages, Truecaller has added another layer of trust: Green Message IDs. These come with a verified tick, confirming that the message is from a legitimate, verified business. Think of it as a digital thumbs-up from Truecaller saying, "Hey, you can trust this."

John Joseph, Product Director, Insights at Truecaller sums it up perfectly, "With the integration of AI in Message IDs for both premium and non-premium users, we're providing people with a smarter, more secure way to manage their important SMS messages. Our mission is to make communication safer and more efficient, and this innovation represents the next step in our journey."

The Future Is Clear(er)

As Truecaller continues to evolve, AI-powered Message IDs represent a bold step toward a future defined by clarity, control, and confidence in every conversation. It's no longer just about identifying calls-it's about simplifying your entire digital communication experience.

With the latest AI integration, Message IDs are no longer limited to transactional messages, OTPs, or delivery updates. Truecaller can now intelligently detect and highlight any important message, regardless of its category. Even if it's an informational update that falls outside conventional SMS types, you'll still receive a relevant Message ID. In short, Truecaller ensures you never miss what matters-no matter the message or the format.

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 56 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2024 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

