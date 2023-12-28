Trueview Expands Manufacturing Facility to Boost Production of Interactive Flat Panel Displays

Trueview, a prominent electronics manufacturing company, is making substantial strides in enhancing the manufacturing sector in Bharat by expanding its facility dedicated to Interactive Flat Panel Displays (IFPD). This strategic expansion follows recent government directives aimed at fostering the production of IFPDs within the country. This move is poised to significantly bolster Trueview’s capacity for manufacturing these cutting-edge Interactive Flat Panel displays, marking a noteworthy development in the electronics industry.

1. Meeting the Demand:

The expansion has seen the manufacturing facility grow to a massive 90,000 square feet, making it one of the largest in the region. With this expansion, Trueview is well-positioned to meet the surging demand for Interactive Flat Panel Displays and related electronic equipment.

2. Impressive Production Numbers:

With the expanded facility now fully operational, Trueview is set to significantly ramp up its production. Monthly production of IFPDs is expected to rise to an impressive 5,000 units, ensuring a steady supply of high-quality interactive flat pannel displays for educational institutions, businesses, entertainment and other sectors.

3. Diversifying Production:

Trueview isn’t stopping at IFPDs. In addition to expanding their IFPD production, the company is gearing up to produce a staggering 25 lakh units of CCTVs per annum. This diversification showcases Trueview’s commitment to meeting the ever-evolving demands of the market. We aim at increasing production of new technologies in CCTV manufacturing like solar powered CCTV camera, solar CCTV camera with sim card and battery operated CCTV camera with sim card.

4. Future Expansion Plans:

The expansion is just the beginning of Trueview’s ambitious plans for the future. Over the next two years, the company is set to invest a whopping Rs. 500 crores in its next phase of expansion. This investment will lead to a further expansion of the manufacturing facility, increasing its area to an impressive 2.5 lakh square feet.

5. A Comprehensive Range of Products:

With the expanded facility, Trueview will not only focus on IFPDs and CCTVs but also venture into manufacturing Display solutions like Digital Signages and displays and Video Wall Monitors. This diversified product portfolio will enable Trueview to cater to a wide range of industries and markets.

6. Boosting Domestic Manufacturing:

The expansion of Trueview’s manufacturing facility is aligned with the government’s efforts to promote local manufacturing, making Bharat a self-reliant and competitive hub for electronics production.

Trueview’s unwavering dedication to quality and innovation, coupled with the substantial expansion of its manufacturing capabilities, is set to leave a profound imprint on the electronics manufacturing scenario in Bharat. With an augmented production capacity and an expanded product portfolio encompassing digital signage and displays, solar-powered CCTV cameras, and interactive panel displays, Trueview is strategically positioned to meet the dynamic demands of the market. This positions the company to play a pivotal role in propelling the growth of the electronics manufacturing sector in the country. As Trueview continues to make strides in the industry, anticipate more updates on its impactful contributions.

