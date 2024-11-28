Trump 2.0 to see reduction in global wars, lesser geo political uncertainty & stable crude: Report

New Delhi [India], November 28 : After Donald Trump's re-election as the U.S. President, Trump 2.0 is likely to see some reduction in global wars, lesser geo political uncertainty and stable crude prices, according to a report by by stockbroking firm Prabhudas Lilladher.

The report highlighted that Trump's foreign policy has historically emphasized negotiation over prolonged military engagements. This approach could potentially bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, leading to a more peaceful global environment.

It said "Trump 2.0 is likely to see some reduction in global wars, lesser geo political uncertainty and stable crude prices"

The report stated that with strengthened Republican control over the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, and a conservative majority in the Supreme Court, a Trump-led administration is expected to enact and sustain substantial policy changes. These changes could reshape trade dynamics, geopolitical strategies, and regulatory frameworks globally.

The report also added Trump's strong diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. His role in the 2020 Abraham Accords and close relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman indicate that he could continue to stabilize the Gulf region, reducing tensions and benefiting global trade.

On the energy front, Trump's policies to boost domestic oil production to pre-pandemic levels of over 13 million barrels per day could challenge OPEC's influence on oil prices. This move would strengthen the U.S.'s position as a net oil exporter, reduce reliance on Middle Eastern oil, and ensure long-term energy price stability.

It said "Trump's policies to expand domestic oil production, returning to pre pandemic highs of over 13 million barrels per day could Undercut OPEC's ability to control prices, driving long-term energy price stability".

The report noted mixed views on how a Trump-led White House might affect trade and strategic ties with India. However, it identifies sectors like defence, IT, and Global Capability Centers (GCCs) as areas where India could benefit under the China+1 strategy. Stable crude oil prices and reduced geopolitical uncertainty could also bolster India's economic prospects.

The report outlined that Trump's re-election could reshape global dynamics, offering significant opportunities for countries like India amidst a more stable geopolitical and economic environment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor