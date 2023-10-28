Trust, Growth, and Legacy: Tarun Ghulati may soon become the first London Mayor of Indian origin after Rishi Sunak became the first UK Prime Minister with Indian roots

Tarun Ghulati

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 28: Tarun Ghulati, a proud Hindu with deep Sanatan roots cultivated during his years in India, is making an independent run for the position of Mayor of London. His candidacy is expected to lead the way, given his 20-year association with the city and his determination to ensure London maintains its position as a leading global city, while also prioritizing the safety, security, and opportunities for growth of all Londoners. One of his core objectives is to improve the well-being and living standards of the city’s residents, particularly those in low and middle-income households.

Mr. Ghulati expressed his enthusiasm for the London Mayor elections in 2024 during a press conference in Hyderabad, India. He emphasized his goal of strengthening the bonds between nations with diaspora communities in London. He believes that the Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK can unlock opportunities for economic development, increased living standards, and overall growth. His vision is to build a thriving and cohesive London by removing barriers to growth and ensuring the safety of all citizens. He plans to eliminate the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), scrap the congestion charge on weekends and holidays, review speed limits and low-traffic neighborhoods (LTNs), and focus on affordable housing.

Tarun Ghulati’s extensive experience and remarkable journey in the world of banking and financial services, both globally and in London, position him as a visionary leader. He has a strong family legacy of public service, spanning over 140 years, which has deeply influenced his values of humility, respect, hard work, integrity, and trust. His commitment to public service and his unique ability to bridge generations and cultures make him an ideal candidate for the 2024 London Mayoral election.

Throughout his career, Tarun has demonstrated leadership, overseeing financial operations across multiple countries and playing pivotal roles in mergers and acquisitions. He has been an advocate for mentorship and entrepreneurship, supporting startups and scale-ups in various countries. His extensive involvement in various boards, committees, and organizations, along with his commitment to community engagement, highlights his dedication to creating positive change and progress.

Tarun Ghulati’s vision for London is one that transcends borders and generations. He aims to empower individuals with financial literacy, engage the community in development projects, and support entrepreneurship to foster innovation and growth. He believes in a London where opportunities are abundant and accessible to all.

His run for London Mayor is not about politics but about the people, as he seeks to maintain a clear and unbiased vision for the city. Tarun’s goal is to make London the greatest city, bringing back the pride and vibrancy of all its residents.

In summary, Tarun Ghulati’s candidacy for London Mayor represents a unique blend of public service, leadership, and a commitment to uniting generations and cultures. His vision for London is one of hope, promise, and limitless potential, making him a compelling candidate for the 2024 election. Londoners may indeed find themselves longing for his stewardship as Mayor, as his dedication promises progress that leaves no one behind.

