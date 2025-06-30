TrustLine Announces Successful First Closing of Intrinsic Deep Alpha AIF-II (Category III offering)

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: TrustLine Holdings, the leading Equity Research and Asset Management firm has announced the successful closing of its Intrinsic Deep Alpha AIF-II. The fund has received commitments of INR 1750Mn+ from existing and new investors against the target of INR 1500Mn set for the first close. This Category III AIF Fund's mandate is to focus predominantly on micro and small cap space in the sub-2000cr market cap segment and to aim at early-stage investing in the listed space.

A Strong Start For TrustLine's New AIF-II Fund.

As we conclude our first close which ended by 2nd week of June, we are pleased to share that the fund has successfully raised and surpassed the target set for the first close. This has provided a very strong momentum for the next and the final close for the fund.

Investor response has exceeded our expectations. The level of interest and confidence from both our existing investors and new prospects reinforces our conviction in this strategy.

Building on the success of its first fund, TrustLine's new offering is designed to focus on early-stage investing in the listed space, specifically targeting micro and small-cap companies with a market capitalization of up to ₹2,000 crore. The fund aims to identify high-growth businesses in their formative stages, with the potential to deliver substantial long-term returns. With a minimum investment size of ₹1 crore, Intrinsic Deep Alpha AIF - II is a closed-ended scheme with a 6-year tenure (from first close), extendable by up to 2 years as per SEBI AIF Regulations, 2012.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. ArunaGiri N, Founder, CEO & Chief Investment Officer of TrustLine Holdings Pvt. Ltd, said, "The fund is uniquely structured to bring private equity-style early-stage investing into the listed micro-cap space. By strategically combining focus and quality in this under-researched segment, we aim to deliver high-alpha outcomes. This launch builds on the strong foundation and performance of our first fund, which is nearing completion with exceptional returns to investors."

He further added, "The fund's objective is to build "rich portfolios from small gems" by identifying high-quality micro-cap companies with superior return metrics such as high ROCE, strong operating margins, low leverage, and consistent performance records. The investment approach remains rooted in deep value investing with a sharp focus on capital preservation."

Founded in 2004, Chennai based TrustLine is a leading Equity Research and Asset Management firm specializing in small and microcap investing. With financial research as core competence, it tracks and studies large number of companies in the micro, small and midcap universe, as part of the investment research and this has benefited its clientele of senior professionals from leading organisations across the country. TrustLine has heavily invested in developing the core areas of operations, such as Research, Client Investment Management etc., to provide unmatched value and service to its clientele.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor