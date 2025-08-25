TTK Visas - Bringing Two Decades of Visa Expertise to Retail Customers with Game-Changing Automation for Schengen Applications

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25: After over two decades of successfully serving the corporate sector with global mobility and visa solutions, TTK Services has announced the launch of its new retail visa service, TTK Visas designed to make the complex process of visa form filling and filing simple, intuitive, and hassle-free for individual travellers.

Building on its 20+ years of expertise and a proven track record of supporting more than 6.5 lakh clients with an industry-leading 99.6% approval rate across all visa categories, the company is now bringing the same reliability, efficiency, and personal care to retail customers.

To kickstart the service, TTK Services has automated visa application forms for all 28 Schengen countries, creating a seamless, completely online experience while preserving the human touch through expert guidance and on-call support at every stage.

"Our vision has always been to remove friction from global travel," said Mr. Sunder P, CEO, TTK Services. "In the corporate space, we've proven that a combination of advanced technology and expert human oversight delivers the best results. With our new retail offering, we are extending that advantage to individuals - business travellers, tourists, and families - who deserve the same level of precision and care."

The new platform offers:

* Automated form-filling for Schengen visas, reducing errors and saving applicants hours of effort.

* Step-by-step guidance to ensure complete and compliant submissions.

* Secure document uploads and storage with enterprise-grade encryption.

* Dedicated expert advisors for individual case reviews.

* On-call support to address applicant queries in real time.

"Applying for a Schengen visa can be hugely stressful - especially when travel plans hinge on timely visa approvals," noted Vishnu Shankar, AVP & Head - Global Mobility & Travel, TTK Services. "Our automation reduces the margin for error, while our support team ensures that applicants feel confident and informed at every stage. This combination of technology backed by personalized service is what sets us apart. You will never feel lost."

According to the latest statistics from the European Commission - Migration and Home Affairs, 165,266 Indian visa applicants had their Schengen applications rejected in 2024. This accounts for a 15% rejection rate for Indians, who collectively lost ~ EUR14 million directly in non-refundable travel visa fees. That figure alone makes our loss from Schengen rejection, the third highest in the world, notwithstanding other losses incurred due to cancellation or change of flights, hotel accommodation and disruption of travel plans. Schengen area countries that ranked top on the list of visa rejections for Indians include France, Switzerland, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

The new retail visa service, TTK Visas is not just about speeding up the process - it's about making the experience more transparent and reassuring for travellers. The platform adapts to the unique requirements of each Schengen country, pre-filling relevant fields, flagging missing information, and providing country-specific document checklists. It also provides transparent pricing with no hidden charges or click-and-bait methods. What you see is what you get and there is also a moneyback guarantee on service fees, if your visa is rejected for any reason.

With a proven legacy in corporate visa handling - including managing large-scale, high volume applications from multinational clients and India's top IT companies - the company's move into the retail space reflects the growing demand for digitally enabled, yet personally supported, travel services.

The retail offering will gradually expand to cover more visa types and destinations, with upcoming phases set to include non-Schengen countries, work permits, and long-stay visas.

"Travel should inspire excitement, not anxiety," added Sunder. "We believe this service will change how people approach the visa process - turning it from a logistical nightmare into a smooth, predictable step in the journey. Our mission is not to be just a technology first company, but to be a technology first-service foremost company."

Travel Smart | Go Hassle Free with TTK Visas.

The platform is now live at https://www.ttkvisas.in and is open to applications from across India.

