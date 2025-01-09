Tuhin Kanta Pandey takes charge as Revenue Secretary

New Delhi [India], January 9 : The current Finance Secretary, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, took charge as the Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday appointed Pandey as the Secretary of Revenue Department, according to Ministry of Finance.

Pandey replaced Revenue Secretary Arunish Chawla, who was appointed as Revenue Secretary after Sanjay Malhotra was appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

The Order also stated that Pandey will continue to be designated as the Finance Secretary, said Finance Ministry.

Pandey is a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Odisha cadre.

Before serving as Secretary in the DIPAM, Pandey held many significant positions in the Union Government and State Government of Odisha, in addition to serving a stint in the Regional Office of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

In the Union government, his previous positions include Joint Secretary, Planning Commission (now NITI Aayog), Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat and Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce.

In Odisha, he served as administrative head in the Departments of Health, General Administration, Commercial Taxes, Transport and Finance. He also served as Executive Director of Odisha State Finance Corporation and Managing Director of Odisha Small Industries Corporation.

Pandey holds a Master in Economics from Panjab University, Chandigarh and an MBA from the University of Birmingham (UK).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor