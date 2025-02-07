Tula Hospital has received significant investment from Dr. Amit Mann

India PR Distribution

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 7: Tula Hospitals, a leader in providing advanced healthcare services to the community in Palwal region, is excited to announce that Dr. Amit Mann, a renowned nephrologist, entrepreneur, and Director-Mann Multispeicality Hospital Rohtak, has made a significant investment in the hospital. This strategic partnership aims to further enhance Tula Hospital's commitment to delivering exceptional medical care and state-of-the-art healthcare services to its patients.

Dr. Amit Mann, who has a distinguished track record in both healthcare and business, is investing in Tula Hospital as part of the hospital's ongoing efforts to expand its reach, incorporate cutting-edge technologies, and continuously improve the quality of its services. His wealth of expertise in the medical field and his innovative vision for the future of healthcare will serve as an invaluable asset to the institution.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Amit Mann join the Tula Hospital family," said Mr. Manish Madhukar, CEO of Tula Hospitals. "His deep understanding of healthcare innovation and his entrepreneurial spirit will bring fresh perspectives to our operations. This investment is a clear testament to the trust and confidence in our mission to provide compassionate, accessible, and world-class medical care to our patients."

Dr. Amit Mann's involvement in the hospital will not only contribute to enhancing patient care but also to expanding Tula Hospital's capacity and outreach, ensuring that the latest medical technologies and treatments are readily available to those who need them most.

"I have long admired the work that Tula Hospital has been doing to improve healthcare access and quality," said Dr. Amit Mann. "I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to their growth and support the hospital's goal of advancing patient care through innovative practices. This partnership is a step towards strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in our community."

As Tula Hospital continues to grow and evolve, Dr. Amit Mann's investment is poised to accelerate the hospital's journey toward becoming a leading healthcare provider in the region. His involvement underscores Tula Hospital's commitment to excellence and its dedication to meeting the needs of its patients with the highest standards of care.

About Tula Hospital:

Tula Hospital, located in Palwal, Haryana, is a 120-bedded superspeciality facility situated on NH-2, Delhi-Mathura Road. Established by Bothanzi Medicals Pvt. Ltd., the hospital offers a comprehensive range of medical services under one roof.

The hospital has achieved significate milestones in just second year of its operations including but not limited to NABH accreditation, ECHS, and Haryana Government Empanelment.

The Hospital is already empanelled with all major health insurance companies and TPA.

The hospital is preferred choice for PSUs like NHAI.

The financial of the hospital is extremely appealing with achieving 29% positive EBIDTA in just second year of its operation.

Specialties and Services:

Tula Hospital provides a variety of medical specialties, such as:

* General Medicine

* General and Laparoscopic Surgery

* Orthopedics and Joint Replacement

* Obstetrics and Gynecology

* Pediatrics and Neonatology

* Dental Services

* Urology

* Anesthesia and Pain Medicine

The hospital also plans to introduce additional specialties, including Cardiology, Gastroenterology, ENT, Neurosurgery, Neurology, Nephrology, Medical Oncology, and Surgical Oncology.

Facilities:

* 24x7 Emergency Services

* Pharmacy

* Laboratory Services

* CT Scan

* Ultrasound and Color Doppler

* X-Ray

* Physiotherapy

* Ambulance Services

* Blood Bank (outsourced)

* Patient Dietetics and Nutrition

Management and Vision:

The hospital is managed by a team of experienced professionals, including:

* Manish Madhulkar (CEO)

* Dr. Virat Veer Yadav (Medical Director)

* Rohit Singh (DGM-Finance)

* Ishwar Singh (Administrator)

* Rakesh Chadra (Head-HR)

* Sunny Dalal (Head-Billing)

* Alok Rawat (Operation Manager)

* Vanda Singh (Head-Customer Care)

The hospital's mission is to deliver a high standard hospital experience by offering the best, most transparent and most affordable healthcare services. Its vision is to be a leading provider of high-quality affordable healthcare services available for all by creating a network of super-speciality healthcare establishments.

Tula Hospital is committed to providing quality healthcare services to the community, with plans to expand its network to other tier II and tier III cities in northern India

Dr. Amit Mann is a distinguished nephrologist based in Rohtak, Haryana, with over 25 years of experience in kidney care. He currently serves as the Director of Nephrology and Senior Consultant at Mann MultiSpecialty Hospital, located in Company Bagh, Rohtak.

Educational Background and Training:

Dr. Mann completed his MBBS from Pt. B.D.S., P.G.I.M.S., Rohtak, in 2000. He pursued his MD in Internal Medicine at Army Hospital R & R, Delhi University, graduating in 2006. Further specializing in nephrology, he obtained his DM in Nephrology from Sri Ramachandra University and Research Institute, Chennai, in 2010.

Professional Experience:

From 2012 to 2019, Dr. Mann served as the Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Nephrology at Pt. B.D.S., P.G.I.M.S., Rohtak. During this tenure, he managed over a lakh of kidney patients and performed more than two lakhs of dialysis procedures. He was also part of the team that conducted India's first HIV-positive kidney transplant at Shri Ramachandra Medical College & Hospital in Chennai.

Clinical Expertise:

Dr. Mann's areas of expertise include:

* Hemodialysis

* Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

* Acute Peritoneal Dialysis

* Kidney Transplantation (both live and cadaveric)

* Kidney Biopsy and other nephrological interventions

