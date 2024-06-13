Tuljabhavani Urban: A Decade of Transformative Banking in Rural India.

New Delhi (India), June 13: Tuljabhavani Urban, a pioneering financial institution founded by Chandrakant Prakashrao Shejul in 2011, has completed 14 years of dedicated service to the rural community. With a steadfast vision to bridge the banking gap in rural areas, Tuljabhavani Urban has grown exponentially, touching lives and fostering economic growth in underserved regions.

A Remarkable Financial Year

In the financial year 2023-2024, Tuljabhavani Urban achieved a commendable business turnover of ₹984+ crore. This impressive figure underscores the institution's robust growth trajectory and its commitment to delivering comprehensive financial services to its customers. The detailed breakdown of the financial performance is as follows:

Deposits: ₹601.40 crore

Loans: ₹383.00 crore

SLR: ₹214.23 crore

Profit: ₹18.49 crore

Own Fund: ₹54.32 crore

This financial achievement is complemented by a notable liquidity ratio and a security reputation of 100%, reflecting Tuljabhavani Urban's strong financial health and prudent management practices.

Managing Risk and Ensuring Stability

Tuljabhavani Urban has demonstrated effective risk management, with its Non-Performing Assets (NPA) metrics showing a Gross NPA of 7.50% and a Net NPA of 2.80%. These figures indicate the institution's diligent efforts in maintaining asset quality and minimizing financial risks, which are critical for sustaining long-term growth and customer confidence.

Expanding Horizons

Looking ahead, Tuljabhavani Urban is gearing up for an ambitious expansion plan. The organization aims to establish over five new branches in the upcoming year, propelling its branch network to new heights. This expansion is part of a broader mission to achieve a staggering business target of ₹10,000 crore, reflecting a visionary approach to scale operations and enhance service delivery.

The institution's strategic goals for the near future include:

Loans: ₹4,000 crore

Deposits: ₹6,000 crore

Total Business: ₹10,000 crore

Branches: 100+

Employees: 1,000+

A Legacy of Service and Trust

Founded in the small town of Majalgaon in the Beed district, Tuljabhavani Urban's journey has been a testament to the power of vision and perseverance. Chandrakant Prakashrao Shejul's mission to provide financial services to rural and urban areas has resulted in a transformative impact on countless lives. With over 280 employees and more than 20 branches and a Head Office, Tuljabhavani Urban has built a strong and dedicated workforce committed to delivering exceptional service.

Tuljabhavani Urban's customer base of over 180,000+ happy customers is a testament to its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and community development. The institution's services are designed to meet the unique needs of rural populations, offering a range of financial products including savings accounts, loans, and investment options tailored to foster economic growth.

Driving Economic Empowerment

Tuljabhavani Urban's role in promoting economic empowerment in rural areas cannot be overstated. By providing accessible and reliable financial services, the organization has enabled individuals and businesses to thrive, contributing to the overall economic development of the region. The emphasis on leveraging advanced technology ensures that services are not only accessible but also efficient, thereby enhancing the financial well-being of its customers.

Future Prospects

As Tuljabhavani Urban embarks on its next phase of growth, the focus remains on sustaining its core values of trust, reliability, and community service. The ambitious targets set for the upcoming years reflect the institution's confidence in its strategic vision and operational capabilities.

The planned expansion to 100 branches and the goal to achieve a business of ₹10,000 crore are indicative of Tuljabhavani Urban's resolve to scale new heights. With a robust foundation and a clear roadmap for the future, the organization is well-positioned to continue its legacy of excellence and innovation in financial services.

Conclusion

Tuljabhavani Urban's journey from a single branch in Majalgaon to a network of 20 branches and a Head Office with a significant customer base is a remarkable story of growth and impact. As it moves forward, the organization remains committed to its mission of empowering rural and urban communities through accessible and comprehensive financial services. With a dedicated team, sound financial practices, and a visionary approach, Tuljabhavani Urban is set to make even greater strides in the years to come. For more information visit: https://tuljabhavaniurban.com/

