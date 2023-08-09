Tulua launches aromatic line of spices highlighting the true Indian flavour

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 9: Tulua, a brand recognized for its range of ready-to-eat pastes, has unveiled its latest creation - a line of aromatic & unadulterated spices. This new range by Tulua is a testament to the brand's commitment to providing high-quality and clean-label products and its vision to shed light on regional recipes & ingredients. Notably, Tulua takes pride in being a woman-led enterprise, embodying sophistication and excellence in every aspect of its offerings.

Carefully curated and hand-selected, each spice in Tulua's diverse range promises to elevate home-cooked meals to unparalleled heights. From the robust Coriander Powder to the exquisite Lakadong Turmeric Powder, the fiery Guntur Chilli Powder to the vibrant Kashmiri Chilli Powder, the aromatic Mustard Seed to the piquant Cumin Seed, the subtle Bay Leaf to the intense Whole Kashmiri Chilli - each ingredient has been meticulously chosen to bring out the best flavors in a myriad of dishes. Whether one is preparing a simple home-cooked meal or a complex curry, Tulua's spices are the perfect companions for culinary exploration.

Tulua's dedication to quality is reflected in its careful sourcing of ingredients from trusted suppliers across India, ensuring that only the spices are aromatic & fresh. Tulua ensures that each spice is prepared and packaged with utmost care, preserving its unparalleled flavor and aroma.

The brand is committed to ethical and sustainable sourcing practices, allowing customers to make conscientious choices while savoring the rich flavors of their meals. Notably, five out of the eight spices are already certified organic, with the intention to make the remaining products organic in the next 3 months. Tulua's reputation for excellence extends beyond its culinary prowess. It’s exceptional spice blends have been sought-after by leading hotel chains such as Marriot Group, Taj Group, and Ramada, and countless restaurants and cafes across Mumbai. This recognition stands as a testament to the brand's unwavering pursuit of perfection.

Founder Richy Dave expressed her excitement about the new spice range, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce our new line of spices to the market. We believe that food should be an adventure, and our spices are the perfect way to explore new flavors and create delicious meals at home. With our commitment to quality and authenticity, we're confident that our customers will love our new spice range."

Tulua's primary goal is to address the issue of lost cooking knowledge and skills among younger generations by providing meal solutions that are both convenient and easy to make, using natural and high-quality ingredients. These meal solutions include meal kits, spice blends, and ready-to-eat dishes that cater to busy millennials and Gen Z's who are looking for healthy, tasty meal options that don't require a lot of time or effort. Tulua is committed to preserving traditional culinary knowledge while making it accessible to everyone. In addition, Tulua works with farmers to build a community that is favorable for both consumers and pharma partners. They focus on providing a single-origin product that comes from one specific farm and try to make the life of the farmer easier. They help farmers with organic certifications and advance payments, among other things, at a small scale that adds to easing the farmer's life.

Available on: https://tulua.shop

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor