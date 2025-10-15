TUMI Brings the Spirit of New York City to Mumbai with 'New York Night' Celebration

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, brought New York City's vibrant energy to Mumbai with "New York Night," held recently at Jio World Drive and followed by an after-party at SAZ American Brasserie. The evening celebrated TUMI's legacy of craftsmanship, performance, and innovation while spotlighting the brand's iconic connection to the city that never sleeps.

The event was hosted by Aris Maroulis, Head of APAC & Middle East, TUMI, and Eduardo Gouveia, Deputy Director, Middle East & India, TUMI, underscoring the brand's commitment to India.

Inspired by New York's creativity and resilience, the evening brought an immersive Manhattan experience to Mumbai's cultural and lifestyle leaders. Celebrities, media, tastemakers, and friends of the brand explored TUMI's Fall Winter 2025 Collection while indulging in a series of experiential activations.

Guests took home personalized Aluminium Card Cases, engraved live as keepsakes, penned their own notes at a New York-inspired postcard and calligraphy station, and sampled TUMI-branded cookies featuring classic New York design codes.

The festivities continued at SAZ American Brasserie, where New York-inspired dining and cocktails were paired with music by acclaimed DJ Anushka, channelling Manhattan's nightlife energy. Signature cocktailsThe Bravo, The Voyageur, and 19 Degree were crafted exclusively for the occasion, while a dedicated photo wall offered instant snapshots, ensuring every moment was worth sharing.

Aris Maroulis, Head of APAC & Middle East, TUMI, noted, "Mumbai is a city full of dynamism and creativity, qualities that resonate deeply with TUMI's design philosophy. With New York Night, we wanted to bring a slice of New York to India, celebrating both TUMI's global spirit and our strong connection with the Indian market."

The event successfully built a strong buzz for TUMI just in time for the upcoming holiday season in India by reinforcing media relationships, engaging loyal and new customers, and underscoring the brand's positioning as a leader in the luxury travel and lifestyle space.

