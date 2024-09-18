Tunisha Sharma's first project DUVVIDHA launched

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 18: Late actress Tunisha Sharma's film company's much-anticipated film project, the anthology series "Duvvidha", has officially launched. The first story in this collection premiered on the renowned YouTube channel 'theshortkuts' on September 15th, 2024. The episode has quickly garnered significant attention and acclaim within the Bollywood industry along with the audience.

"Duvvidha" comprises six distinct narratives, each bringing a unique flavor to the anthology. The initial installment has captivated audiences with its innovative storytelling and standout performances, notably by Dipak Tewari and Suchitra Pillai. Tewari's portrayal has been particularly praised for its depth and nuance in front of an actor like Suchitra Pillai, solidifying his reputation as a rising star in Bollywood.

Duvvidha, Written and directed by Pawan Shharma, Tunisha Sharma's uncle, produced by Paradiso Productions. The first story's success has set high expectations for Dipak Tewari and the rest of the series, with viewers eagerly demanding the release of the next episode.

