Tunnel projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore to be built in next 10 years as part of big infra push: Gadkari

Pune, June 24 Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the government has drawn up plans to build tunnel projects worth Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 lakh crore over the next 10 years as part of the country’s infrastructure development.

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Workshop on ‘Sustainable Tunnelling for Better Life’ at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) here, the minister said, "India is entering a golden era of infrastructure development, with tunnels playing a crucial role in connectivity, safety, and sustainability.”

The minister highlighted that there was a need to reduce construction costs without compromising quality. “That means using new technologies and sustainable fuels like CNG, ethanol, hydrogen, and electric alternatives to diesel. We should also refurbish old tunnelling machines, import used ones from European countries like Austria, Norway, and Spain, and eventually manufacture our own,” he explained.

He pointed out that India’s geology varies by region, so research and training are essential. Industry experts and experienced engineers should guide students along with faculty.

“My ministry is ready to support with equipment and training. Together, with innovation, research, and commitment, we can make India self-reliant in tunnelling technology and infrastructure development,” Gadkari said.

He also lauded MIT-WPU for taking the first step towards research in sustainable tunnelling technology, which is the need of the hour for a developing country like India.

The two-day event was organised in collaboration with the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association's Committee on Education and Training (ITA-CET)

The two-day workshop has brought together global experts from India, Europe, the UK, and the US.

A key highlight of the event was the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence for Tunnelling and Underground Construction at MIT-WPU, India’s first-of-its-kind facility featuring a Tunnel Monitoring Laboratory and a Drilling and Blasting Laboratory. The Centre of Excellence, set up in collaboration with Sandvik and Tata Projects Ltd, aims to support advanced research and training in underground construction technologies.

The workshop featured technical sessions, keynote addresses, and panel discussions led by eminent experts such as Arnold Dix (Past President, International Tunnelling Association) and other eminent experts from the field.

Dix said, “This Centre of Excellence is of global importance, as it addresses the disconnect between engineering expertise and the practical skills. Too often, young workers are placed at risk because they lack the training needed to safely construct what has been so carefully designed.”

