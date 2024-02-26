TURF GAMES GLOBAL SPORTS Introduces Arena Polo: A Spectacular Fusion of Tradition and Modernity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: TURF GAMES GLOBAL SPORTS is proud to announce the debut of Arena Polo, a thrilling adaptation of the classic equestrian sport, set to take place at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on February 24, 2024.

Arena Polo presents a dynamic twist to the traditional game, blending the rich heritage of polo with a modern, fast-paced format. Unlike its outdoor counterpart, Arena Polo unfolds on a compact 300-foot by 150-foot field, enclosed by walls standing four or more feet in height. This condensed setting ensures an electrifying experience for both players and spectators alike.

The game is characterized by its rapid pace, with four chukkas (or periods) lasting seven and a half minutes each. Played with a specialized ball resembling a mini soccer ball, Arena Polo on the dirt surface brings an added element of unpredictability as the ball ricochets off the uneven terrain and arena walls.

Recognizing India’s profound cultural legacy, TURF GAMES GLOBAL SPORTS is dedicated to showcasing Polo as a symbol of the nation’s rich heritage. Founders Ar. Riyhad Kundanmal, Sonam Gupta, and Shiv Gupta are committed to democratizing access to this esteemed sport, aiming to elevate India’s presence on the global polo stage.

“We are thrilled to introduce Arena Polo to Mumbai, offering enthusiasts a captivating blend of tradition and innovation,” said the founders of TURF GAMES GLOBAL SPORTS. “Polo has deep roots in Indian culture, and through this initiative, we aspire to foster a renewed appreciation for the sport while fostering inclusivity and accessibility.”

