Turning disability into his ability, get to know India’s first specially-abled standup comedian!
By PNN | Published: August 15, 2022 12:51 PM 2022-08-15T12:51:32+5:30 2022-08-15T12:55:08+5:30
August 15:
- What is that one flame of fury inside of you that never gives up no matter what?
Answer 1 ) Well, I don’t think I have such flames of fury within me, but a ‘Keeda’ surely exists inside me. The curious ‘Keeda’ of doing something different or doing something different. Thanks to this risk-taking Keeda, I tend to take flying arrows every now & then, which brings me both great and fatal consequences. But importantly, I happily accept both the results. And yes! that Keeda surely helps keeps me going, going ahead.
- What made you pursue this field of work regardless of its risks?
Answer 2) Well, if you look it that way, I think every field carries its risks. But to make anyone laugh, it is is difficult and priceless. You never know what kind of a hard time a person is going through. And so, when You make that person smile with your craft, skills and wit; you get their blessings as a reward, and that is the thing I am willing to take a risk for
- How do you get back up after falling into the shackles of disability? How do you stay inspired?
Answer 3 ) Initially, it was a bit difficult, but I started looking on the positive side later. I don’t need to worry about cutting those toenails, or I have to worry about getting my footwear stolen outside the temple because who would want a single shoe, right?
Humour, in every case, works for me & keeps me inspired, and after all, it’s all about one’s perception.
- Do you crave challenges and opportunities and will go to great lengths to accomplish them?
Answer 4) Mostly, I crave Pizza & avoid challenges, but Yes! An Opportunity is something I constantly look out for. They say an opportunity never knocks twice, So I ensure to keep my door open, always for new opportunities
- What do you think has been your greatest support system?
Answer 5) My Family and my Friends. From my parents to my sister and dear wife, I owe it a big time to them. I am quite fragile in many ways, and they have supported me is unbelievable. Apart from my family, I am what I am today because of my friends. If they weren’t around, I would probably be more successful.
Haha! Doing what I do the best. Kidding.
- What made you grow out of the pains and the challenge and explore a whole new different career avenue?
Answer 6) I think God has gifted me with the skill of making people laugh. That comes naturally to me. Touch wood for sure. And sometimes, I think God has allocated me a duty to entertain people. The other important reason is that, honestly, I am too lazy to do other jobs. I think I Write, and I Speak. That does it for me. Most of the time, I can do it all while lying on a couch, so yes, why not?
- Do you think the audience is ready for a Lil change in the world of standup comedians?
Answer 7) I think the audience is always ready if a change comes with better quality. Stand Up comedy as an art form has always been around us, but I think nowadays, we are heading to the golden era of this art form & I am more than willing to contribute in whatever capacity I can. And with the crowd open to changes and uniqueness, don’t you think it’s time for a little change in the industry?
