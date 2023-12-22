Tushar Kumar honored by Mayor at Seven Colors Australian Film Festival (SCAFF2023)

New Delhi (India), December 22: SCAFF Seven Colors Australian Film Festival was organized grandly and successfully from 26th November to 3rd December 2023 where Tushar Kumar was honored by the Mayor. This international film festival was organized to present a tribute to the memory of Pamela Chopra. Tushar Kumar has expressed his gratitude to the mayor and the audience for this honour.

It is noteworthy that more than 200 artists performed at the Seven Colors Australian Film Festival, more than 20 films from more than 24 cultures were screened. The festival was a much-hyped event with hundreds of audience at the Glen Eira Auditorium in Caulfield’s Town Hall, with many joining in virtually. The festival was a unique blend of art and films where Bharatnatyam dance was presented and awards were also given. Different types of dances were presented.

Let us tell you that Tushar Kumar keeps coming to Mumbai. Recently his film Dastak has been released on MX Player and many music videos have also been released on Zee Music. Tushar is currently shooting a Hindi film in Australia.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor