Tusshar Kapoor joins the cast of Producer Prerna Arora's OTT film "Dunk" in an electrifying avatar as an indestructible lawyer

New Delhi [India], March 19: He is touted to be seen in a never-seen-before role, portraying a grey shade in Prerna Arora's produced film, playing an indestructible lawyer, which has already ingrained much excitement in audiences and fans. Tusshar Kapoor is known for his versatile performances, from romantic films to dramas to underworld stories and even comedies. Watching him essay such an important role in this film in his first ever OTT outing will be a treat for fans the portrayal of this larger-than-life character is touted to be one of his most challenging yet, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the film's narrative highlights Prerna Arora.

Speaking more about Dunk - Once Bitten Twice Shy, the producer says the film is massy revenge drama which is a one-of-a-kind story about the land mafia, shedding light on pesticides poison and the several challenges farmers and communities face because of land exploitation. This makes it a socially relevant film that needs everyone's attention. The film is made with the genuine aim of raising more awareness and triggering conversations about the widespread exploitation of land resources and the critical consequences that follow.

Dunk - Once Bitten Twice Shy produced by Prerna Arora, UJS Studio and Ess Kay Gee Entertainment is poised to raise the bar for cinematic storytelling, offering audiences a compelling story about farmers' plight and the land mafia's nexus. However, Tusshar Kapoor's speculated entry into the film as the indestructible lawyer only adds more excitement to how his character will take forward the narrative in his OTT debut.

Tusshar Kapoor embarks on this thrilling new journey, promising audiences an unforgettable performance that will redefine his on-screen persona! This marks a significant shift for Kapoor, known for his diverse roles ranging from romantic leads to intense dramas and rib-tickling comedies.

