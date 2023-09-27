TÜV SÜD South Asia launches Academy e-store

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: TÜV SÜD South Asia, a leading certification, testing, auditing, inspection, and training company and the wholly owned subsidiary of TÜV SÜD Group, Germany, announced the launch of academy e-store. The e-commerce platform vouches for an exciting online experience for the customers to enroll on a host of training programmes available in multiple learning modes - classroom, virtual, blended and e-learning across quality, safety, compliance, security, and sustainability spaces.

Over the last two decades, as a trusted training partner, TÜV SÜD in South Asia has delivered classroom, virtual, blended and e-learning training solutions to various sectors such as Automotive, IT, Food, Textile, Medical Heath Devices, Electronical and Electronics to name a few in compliance, quality, safety, security, and sustainability spaces. The launch of e-store is step towards providing individuals and companies an option to buy and learn online. Announced with a specific range of trainings with the most asked topics, the store will soon sell entire range of training and personal certification programmes. To know more about TÜV SÜD South Asia's Academy e-store, visit https://www.tuvsud.com/en-in/store/academy-in.

"We are thrilled to introduce the new e-store for the Academy division of TÜV SÜD in South Asia," said Vishal Nerurkar, Senior Vice President - Business Assurance Division, TÜV SÜD South Asia. "Our core objective is to meet today's rapidly growing upskilling and reskilling requirements with limited turnaround time for facilitating both individuals and organisations. To this end, the South Asia e-store offers some of the best trainings on wide-ranging topics in which the participants can book their slot anytime and anywhere. The aim to progressively add the entire range of trainings to be bought online while continuing to give the flexibility of in house-training and corporate programmes."

The Academy Division of TÜV SÜD South Asia has been catering to the learning needs of professionals in India, Bangladesh, and other English-speaking countries for over two decades. With more than 200 training topics. these trainings are designed and developed by industry experts with an objective to equip the learner with the latest information, technology and use cases and hone their ability to apply their knowledge in the dynamic business environment.

About TÜV SÜD

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 26,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems, and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving, and renewable energy safe and reliable. www.tuvsud.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1362118/3675803/TUV_SUD_South_Asia_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor