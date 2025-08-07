TV actor Ankit Raj and cute Shilpa Chaudhary starrer music video "Yaad Teri Aati Hai" launched

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: The music video "Yaad Teri Aati Hai" starring actor Ankit Raj who came into the limelight from many TV serials and the film Hindutva and the beautiful and cute Shilpa Chaudhary who has worked in many ad films, web series and many music videos was launched in a grand manner in Mumbai. Many celebrities including Bigg Boss fame and viral Bhabhi Hema Sharma, famous Bollywood lyricist Sudhakar Sharma were present among the guests at the launch of this melodious song sung by famous singer Kalpana Patowary.

Apart from film personalities like Kuljeet Malhotra, Bobby Singh, Saurabh Roy, Abhilash Chaudhary, Komal soni , Pranav Vats , Dev Pandey, some politicians also marked their presence here. This song released by Audiolab Music has been written by Sudhakar Sharma who has written hundreds of hit Bollywood songs including Odh Li Chunariya. This song is also attracting the audience. The music director of the song is Durga Nataraj, producer is Satish Poojary, Kumar Amit, director is Shubham Srivastava.

The music video "Yaad Teri Aati Hai" has been beautifully filmed according to the story line. Ankit Raj and Shilpa Chaudhary's chemistry is looking very good. Shilpa Chaudhary's look in this video is like a surprise for her fans. Shilpa Chaudhary is very excited about this song. Shilpa Chaudhary, who came to the glamour world from the ad world, has shown her acting skills in this music video.

https://youtu.be/b7C4HWjfBFM?si=wSrKz1xn9LHZ7_bz

https://www.instagram.com/theshilpa_official

