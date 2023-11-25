&TV and Uttar Pradesh Police join forces to make ‘Aapka Uttar Pradesh, SurakshitPradesh’.

~This Road Safety Month, the popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai artists urges commuters to follow safety rules~

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 25: Road Safety Month is organised in November annually to promote awareness of road safety measures and rules. After a successful association with the Mumbai Traffic Police early this year, &TV has now partnered with the Uttar Pradesh Police for their Road Safety Awareness Month campaign starting 1st November 2023. &TV's immensely popular and beloved Bhabhis, Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) and Anita (Vidisha Srivastava) and Bhaiyas Vibuti (Aasif Sheikh) and Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) will reinforce numerous road safety measures like wearing helmets, seatbelts, no drinking, and driving, among others. The lead cast kicked off the public awareness drive, urging people in Uttar Pradesh to follow the rules in their unique style.

As the month dedicated to road safety unfolds, DGP UP Police, Mr Vijay Kumar, articulated a vision shared by the state’s leadership. “Ensuring our roads are safe is more than a policy; it’s a promise from the government to its people,” he asserts. “Our alliance with &TV is a spirited step toward this pledge. We are channeling the influence of their beloved characters to echo the importance of road safety into the lives of our citizens, for their own protection and the welfare of all.”

In harmonious accord, Dr B.D. Paulson, at the helm of Traffic and Road Safety in Uttar Pradesh, emphasizes the gravity of the issue. “Elevating road safety to a cause célèbre is a crusade for us,” he declares. “By joining forces with &TV, we’re breaking new ground. Our innovative campaign, ‘Aapka Uttar Pradesh, Surakshit Pradesh,' sees the channel’s stars taking on a new role: champions of a drive towards safer roads. It’s a unique melding of entertainment and education that we believe will strike a chord and spread the critical message of road responsibility across the state.”

On joining forces with the Uttar Pradesh Police for Road Safety Month, Vishnu Shankar, Chief Cluster Officer, &TV, Zing, Big Magic, and Anmol, said, “The relentless commitment of the Uttar Pradesh Police to safeguarding our roads is truly commendable. Their campaigns play a pivotal role in raising awareness and encouraging responsible driving habits. We at &TV are honoured to partner with them during their Road Safety Month and embark on a collective journey to make ‘Aapka Uttar Pradesh, Surakshit Pradesh' a success. Viewers' beloved characters from our immensely popular show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, will be seen urging the people in Uttar Pradesh to follow the safety rules in their unique style. Apart from the on-ground campaign, we have developed a special storyline in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai for the Uttar Pradesh Road Safety Month.”

Actor Aasif Sheikh, aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra of Bhabiji Ghar Pai Hai, said, “It is an honour to be a part of this campaign promoting awareness on responsible driving. I salute the tireless dedication of the Uttar Pradesh Police officers and join them in making our streets safer to make Aapka Uttar Pradesh, Surakshit Pradesh'.” Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhabhi of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, said, “I am delighted to be a part of a campaign that generates awareness about road safety. Understanding and following traffic rules are imperative to avoid endangering your and others' lives.” Rohitashv Gour, aka Manmohan Tiwari of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, added, “Road Safety is a critical issue. Several lives are lost due to undisciplined driving, over-speeding and much more. This campaign intends to instil a sense of responsibility within our communities towards road safety measures and help save lives.” Vidisha Srivastava, aka Anita Bhabhi of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, adds, “Kudos to the Uttar Pradesh Police for their consistent efforts on educating and sensitising commuters on road safety. Let us all do our bit to make our roads safer for everyone.”

&TV and the UP Police urge every citizen to drive safely and follow the traffic rules, Kyunki Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!

Stay tuned to &TV to view the special Uttar Pradesh Road Safety Track at 10.30 pm.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor