TV Asahi Hosts India Premiere of Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India at "Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!! 2025"

New Delhi [India], September 22: TV Asahi, one of Japan's leading commercial broadcasters, today announces the successful India premiere and special stage of its new feature film, Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India, held at "Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!! 2025" in New Delhi. In collaboration with the Japan Foundation and PVR INOX, the programme featured guest remarks, a director talk, a Q&A session, and community meet-ups with anime clubs across India, creating a vibrant, inclusive celebration of Japanese animation.

Event Highlights

- Opening & Dignitary Remarks

Mr. Shinya Kurosawa, President of the Japan Foundation, and Mr. Aamer Bijli of PVR INOX delivered opening remarks. H.E. Mr. Keiichi Ono, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to India, also addressed the audience, sharing hopes for Shin chan to further strengthen cultural ties between India and Japan (remarks delivered in Hindi, English, and Japanese).

- Director Appearance

Director Masakazu Hashimoto took the stage to share his joy at premiering in India and to introduce the film's key themes and highlights.

- Post-Screening Programme

Following a behind-the-scenes reel, a moderated Q&A with Director Hashimoto engaged fans on creative inspirations drawn from India's culture and street life. The director added:

"This story is for childrenand equally for adults and families. We hope it leaves you with a sense of joy and hope."

- Audience-Participation Experience

A "dance & call" segment and a group photo session transformed the theatre into a participatory celebration. Long-time fansincluding attendees who have followed Shin chan since childhoodshared the moment with a costumed Shin chan appearance in traditional Indian attire.

- Community Exchange

Representatives of anime clubs from across India joined a networking session to exchange ideas on film culture and Japan-India creative collaboration.

Comment (TV Asahi)

"We were delighted to bring the excitement of our new film live to audiences in India. It was a great honor to present a story set in India to Indian audiences, and we were truly touched by their warm reception. We hope everyone will look forward to the official theatrical release on September 26," said Makiko Inaba, Director of International Business Department, TV Asahi

Release Information

Title: Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India

Release Date: September 26, 2025 (India)

Distributor: PVR INOX Pictures

Languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Runtime: 105 minutes

Rating: U

©USUI YOSHITO/FUTABASHA,SHIN-EI,TV ASAHI,ADK 2025

