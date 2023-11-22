&TV launches ‘Atal’, narrating the untold stories of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood

Produced by Euphoria Productions, the show will feature a cast comprising Vyom Thakkar as ‘Young Atal'; Neha Joshi as Atal's mother, ‘Krishna Devi Vajpayee', Ashutosh Kulkarni as the father, ‘Krishna Bihari Vajpayee'; Milind Dastane as the grandfather ‘Shyam Lal Vajpayee', Rahul Jethva as the elder brother, ‘Awadh Bihari Vajpayee', Aarya Joshi as Sister-in-law, ‘Awadh's wife' Priyanshu Gandhi as ‘Sada Bihari Vajpayee'; Saksham Shringirishi as ‘Prem Bihari Vajpayee', and Alina as ‘Urmila Bihari Vajpayee', Aline as ‘Kamla Bihari Vajpayee' amongst others

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 22: In the annals of Indian history, several Prime Ministers have emerged as transformative leaders, steering their nation through pivotal moments with great vision and resolve. Their tenures were marked by a series of monumental decisions that shaped the country's destiny and propelled it to the forefront of global influence. Through strategic vision and decisive actions, these leaders etched their names in history, leaving an indelible legacy that defined an era of unprecedented success and progress. One such prominent leader was the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an influential statesman, and Indians hold his legacy in high regard. &TV is set to explore the untold aspects of his childhood through its new show, ‘Atal'. Produced by Euphoria Productions, the show will deep dive into the formative years of the leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India’s destiny. Set against the backdrop of British colonial rule in India, the show will delve into the intricacies of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's childhood, shedding light on the incidents, beliefs, and challenges that moulded him into the leader that he was. The storyline will highlight his relationship with his mother, who deeply influenced his beliefs, values and thinking. On one hand, India was facing slavery under British rule and on the other, it was facing internal strife and division of wealth, caste, and discrimination. A dream envisioned by Atal’s mother of a united India was a dream he deeply cherished. This storyline unfolds the inspiring story of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a boy from humble beginnings who became one of India’s most prominent leaders.

On &TV's new show ‘Atal', Vishnu Shankar, Business Head – &TV, commented, “At &TV, we strive to create content that resonates deeply with our audience and inspires them through relatable and meaningful storytelling. Our latest offering, ‘Atal', is a compelling story ofShri Atal Bihari Vajpayee's formative years. His image as an eminent leader, poet and orator is known to everyone, but most are unfamiliar with his childhood. The storyline offers a unique perspective on the early experiencesand challenges that shapedhisbeliefs andvalues and moulded him into the leader and human being he was. We are honoured to be sharing his story with our audienceand we hope they are equally entertained and inspired.”

The show's Producer, Aarrav Jindal of Euphoria Productions, added, “Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a luminary of eloquence and wit, imprinted an enduring legacy on Indian politics. Fusing political acumen, personal charm, and unwavering commitment to national welfare, he stands tall as a revered leader in India’s history. Vajpayee reshaped the political canvas, aligning it seamlessly with our cultural roots. A statesman fostering economic growth, he bridged diverse factions, earning admiration across people. His decisions propelled India’s global ascent, embodying profound wisdom and foresight. Vajpayee’s inclusive leadership, promoting progress and unity, remains an everlasting inspiration, transcending political boundaries. Our show, ‘Atal', seeks to kindle today’s generation with his timeless legacy and charismatic persona, unveiling his untold childhood narrative.”

Shanti Bhushan, Writer of ‘Atal' show,shared, “Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee reshaped Indian politics, infusing it with a fresh perspective rooted in our cultural heritage. His deep connection to Indian values and traditions gave mainstream politics a distinct identity. Vajpayee’s political legacy, built on pride, love for the country, and patriotism, laid the foundation for a united India. In today’s globalised world, preserving our identity and nationalism is a crucial challenge. Our show, Atal, aims to inspire today's generation, providing a platform to nurture ideas that uphold our country’s pride on the world stage. Vajpayee’s life story is a compelling narrative, guiding today’s youth to contribute globally to India’s cultural vibrancy and significance.”

Talking about his role as Young Atal, Vyom Thakkar commented, “I am very excited and equally thankful to depict Young Atal's role. I had only heard about him in our history books and from my parents, but I never imagined that someday I would portray his childhood role in a television show!” Sharing details on Krishna Devi Vajpayee's role, Neha Joshi commented, “I am honoured to portray the significant role of Krishna Devi, Atal's mother. Despite Krishna Devi's profound passion for history and politics, she gracefully transitioned into a devoted supporter of her husband, Vajpayee Ji. Her life’s mission is to maintain harmony within her family, standing firmly behind her husband’s choices. With a rock-solid resolve and deep religious conviction, she silently opposes British colonial rule, fervently desiring India’s liberation. Krishna Devi is the foundation that shapes her son, Atal. She instils in him her unyielding vision and a natural inclination to question the status quo. She may not vocalise her views to the world, but she embodies a genuine desire to see her beloved country, India, break free. Her unyielding commitment to her family, unspoken defiance against colonial oppression, and influential role in shaping her son’s destiny make Krishna an exceptional character.”

On Krishna Bihari Vajpayee's role, Ashutosh Kulkarni commented, “It is a proud moment for me to portray young Atal's father on screen. In 1930, Krishna Bihari Vajpayee, a devout educator and nationalist, led a Brahmin household with four sons and three daughters. A devoted nationalist, Krishna Bihari firmly believes in the permanence of British rule in India, advocating for cooperation and respect towards the colonial powers. His aspirations for his family are deeply rooted in education, emphasising the mastery of English, academic excellence, and the pursuit of government employment.”

