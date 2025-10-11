TV9 Festival of India Season 3 Ignites Festive Spirit Across Delhi-NCR with Stellar Performances and Cultural Grandeur

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 11: The third edition of the TV9 Festival of India concluded on a spectacular note at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, leaving behind mesmerizing memories of music, culture, and celebration. Over five vibrant days (September 28 to October 2, 2025), the festival transformed New Delhi into a cultural hotspot, bringing together families, friends, and communities to revel in India's festive spirit.

This year's edition featured live concerts by Shaan and Sachet-Parampara, setting the tone for an energetic celebration. The festival grounds came alive each evening with high-voltage Dandiya Nights, where celebrity DJs - DJ Sahil Gulati, DJ D'Ark, DJ Viola, and DJ Japs, kept the crowds dancing late into the night.

Visitors immersed themselves in a rich mix of experiences, coinciding with the auspicious festivities of Durga Puja and Navratri. From lifestyle and shopping stalls to an expansive food and gaming zone, and Delhi's tallest Durga Puja pandal that became the cultural and spiritual heart of the celebrations, the event stood out as one of the largest festive gatherings in the capital this season.

The festival was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister, Commerce & Industry, Shri Mansukh L Madaviya, Union Minister, Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri CR Patil, Union Minister, Jal Shakti, Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel, Minister of State, Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Prof. S P Singh Baghel, Minister of State, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj, Smt. Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister, Delhi (NCT), Shri Ashish Sood, Minister, Government of Delhi (NCT), Shri Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh, Shri Ashish Patel, Minister, UP, Shri Sunil Sharma, Minister, UP, Shri Manoj Tiwari, MP, Shri Sudhanshu Tiwari, MP, Shri Randeep Singh Surjewala, MP, Congress, Shri Sanjay Singh, MP, AAP, Shri Adesh Gupta, Former President, BJP - Delhi, Shri Kuljit Chahal, Vice Chairman, NDMC, Smt Alka Lamba, President, All India Mahila Congress, Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Former Union Minister, Shri Sudhanshu Mittal, President, Kho-Kho Federation of India, Shri Sandeep Dixit, Former MP, Shri Narayan Dutt Sharma, MLA, Delhi and Shri Alok Sharma, Leader, Congress.

Speaking on the success of the event, K. Vikram, Chief Operating Officer - South, TV9 Network, said, "The overwhelming response to the third edition of the TV9 Festival of India reaffirms the city's love for music, culture, and tradition. From live concerts by Shaan and Sachet-Parampara to Dandiya Nights with celebrity DJs, the festival brought together unmatched energy and community spirit. We thank our partners, dignitaries, and audiences for making this edition a grand success. With an even bigger plan, we promise to be back next year with a bang, raising the bar even higher."

The TV9 Festival of India was presented by Hero Motocorp and Mobile Partner, HMD Human Mobile Devices. The other main sponsors include Special partners - Lyra Women's Wear and Philips Home Appliances, Healthcare Partner Sarvodaya Healthcare, Green Energy Partner, GAIL, Taste Partner, Everest, Style Partner, Macho Hint. The associate sponsors include Hamdard Foods India, Polo Elevators, Eveready, SBI, Adani Ambuja Cement, Smart Bazaar, Sudhakar Gasoleen, I Ads & Events, JSW Paints and Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water.

The TV9 Festival of India Season 3 has once again set a benchmark for cultural celebrations in the capital, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary entertainment and cementing its place as Delhi's premier festive extravaganza.

