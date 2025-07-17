Tver State Medical University Announces 800 MBBS Seats for Indian Students for 2025 Intake

New Delhi [India], July 15:In a significant development for Indian medical aspirants, Tver State Medical University (TSMU) has announced an expansion of its MBBS intake for the 2025 academic year, increasing the number of seats allocated for Indian students to 800. The announcement was officially confirmed during a recent webinar hosted by AVM StudyLink, the university's trusted admission partner in India, in the presence of the TSMU Rector, Vice-Rector, Dean, and Secretary of the Admission Commission.

Speaking at the session, Dr. Sonis Alexander Grigorievich, Rector of TSMU, welcomed the surge in interest from Indian students and reaffirmed the university's long-standing commitment to fostering global medical talent.

“Indian students have been an integral part of our academic fabric for over three decades,” said Dr. Grigorievich. “We are proud to expand our support and strengthen this academic and cultural bridge.”

A Legacy of Trust with Indian Students

Tver State Medical University has been a destination of choice for Indian students pursuing MBBS in Russia since 1990. With an established legacy of producing qualified medical professionals, TSMU is known for its rigorous curriculum, practical training, and inclusive student support ecosystem.

Over the years, the university has built a robust framework to assist international students—especially from India—with on-campus mentoring, cultural familiarity, and holistic development programs. The presence of a dedicated international education department ensures a smooth academic journey and overall well-being of Indian students.

Why Tver State Medical University For MBBS in 2025

During the webinar, Tver State Medical University emphasized its commitment to delivering high-quality education and best support to students, ensuring excellent academic opportunities for Indian students at an affordable cost.

With a strong reputation for transparency and student support, AVM StudyLink continues to play a critical role in guiding Indian applicants through every stage—from documentation to pre-departure briefings.

“We've had the privilege of partnering with TSMU for years,” said a spokesperson from AVM StudyLink. “This increase in intake is a reflection of the university's trust in Indian students and our commitment to providing them with world-class opportunities.”

Enhanced Clinical Exposure and Infrastructure

TSMU places a major emphasis on clinical training as part of its MBBS curriculum. The university has formal collaborations with several leading hospitals in the city of Tver, ensuring students receive practical exposure alongside theoretical instruction. The campus has every facility for students including modern laboratories, simulation-based learning environments, and research facilities to support a comprehensive medical education.

Tver: A Home Away from Home for Indian Students

Understanding the unique needs of Indian students, Tver has developed into a welcoming hub for international learners:

Indian Restaurants serve familiar cuisine.

serve familiar cuisine. Indian Spice Shops stock essential ingredients for home-style cooking.

stock essential ingredients for home-style cooking. Indian Mess Facilities on and around campus ensure accessible and nutritious meals.

These amenities, coupled with affordable living costs and a student-friendly environment, make Tver an ideal city for long-term academic engagement.

Hostel Expansion and Student Welfare

The university is also investing in new hostel infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of students. University officials emphasized their dedication to providing a safe, inclusive, and nurturing environment, with a strong focus on academic, emotional, and cultural support systems.

Affordable Path to a Global Medical Degree

With an estimated total cost of ₹25 to ₹30 lakhs for the complete MBBS program—including tuition, accommodation, and living expenses—TSMU offers Indian students an affordable alternative to private medical colleges in India, without compromising on education quality.

The increase in seats comes at a crucial time when medical aspirants in India face extreme competition and limited domestic options. TSMU's expansion not only strengthens India-Russia academic relations but also opens new doors for aspiring Indian doctors seeking global exposure.

