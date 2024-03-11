TVH's Visionary Campaign: Ending Child Marriages with Plan India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 11: In a groundbreaking move to combat the deep-rooted issue of child marriages, The Visual House, Plan India's creative agency based in Delhi/NCR, is spearheading the impactful "#BaalVivahAbhiNahiKabhiNahi" campaign. This visionary initiative is set to make waves in selected villages across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

As a staunch advocate for children's rights and gender equality, Plan India recognizes the urgent need to confront child marriage as a significant obstacle to social and economic development. Leveraging The Visual House's expertise in strategic planning and execution, the campaign will deploy targeted awareness initiatives, community engagement, and advocacy efforts to empower communities to reject the detrimental practice of child marriage and prioritize girls' education.

A staggering 954 activities are currently underway across 375 villages in 14 districts, all driven by The Visual House in collaboration with Plan India. The grand inauguration of this transformative campaign took place on March 8, 2024, with distinguished guests and stakeholders set to be in attendance.

Through its strategic approach and creative execution, The Visual House is unwaveringly committed to sculpting a brighter and more promising future for the children of India. Join the movement, be a part of the change!

