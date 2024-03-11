TVS Motor Company announces interim dividend of Rs 8 for 2023-24

New Delhi [India], March 11 : The Board of Directors of TVS Motos Company, at its meeting held on Monday, declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, absorbing a sum of Rs 380 crore, for the current financial year ending March 2024.

The interim dividend declared will be paid to those shareholders, who hold shares in physical form and/or in electronic form and whose names appear in the Register of Members and / or Depositories respectively, as at the close of working hours on March 19, 2024, being the Record Date fixed by the Company for this purpose, the company informed stock exchanged in a filing after the meeting.

The record date is for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the dividend.

The dividend payment will made within a period of 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend, as provided in the Companies Act, 2013.

A dividend is a reward that companies often provide to their shareholders, though not mandatory, from a portion of their earnings.

At 2.53 pm, the shares of the motorcycle manufacturer were 0.7 per cent higher at Rs 2,274.70.

