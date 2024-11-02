TVS Motor Company Registers Highest Ever Monthly Sales in October 2024; Records 4.89 lakh Units with a Growth of 13 per cent

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 2: TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 489,015 units in October 2024 with a growth of 13% as against 434,714 units in the month of October 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 14% with sales increasing from 420,610 units in October 2023 to 478,159 units in October 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 13% with sales increasing from 344,957 units in October 2023 to 390,489 units in October 2024.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 14% with sales increasing from 201,965 units in October 2023 to 230,822 units in October 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 17% with sales increasing from 165,135 units in October 2023 to 193,439 units in October 2024.

Electric Vehicle

EV sales registered a growth of 45% with sales increasing from 20,153 units in October 2023 to 29,308 units in October 2024.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 9% with sales increasing from 87,952 units in October 2023 to 95,708 units in October 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 16% with sales increasing from 75,653 units in October 2023 to 87,670 units in October 2024.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler registered sales of 10,856 units in October 2024 as against 14,104 units in October 2023.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

