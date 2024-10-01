TVS Motor Company Registers Highest Ever Monthly Sales of 4.82 Lakh Units with a Growth of 20 per cent in September 2024

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1: TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 482,495 units in September 2024 with a growth of 20 per cent as against 402,553 units in the month of September 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 386,955 units in September 2023 to 471,792 units in September 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 23% with sales increasing from 300,493 units in September 2023 to 369,138 units in September 2024.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 23% with sales increasing from 186,438 units in September 2023 to 229,268 units in September 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 20% with sales increasing from 155,526 units in September 2023 to 186,751 units in September 2024.

Electric Vehicle

EV sales registered a growth of 42% with sales increasing from 20,356 units in September 2023 to 28,901 units in September 2024.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 100,294 units in September 2023 to 111,007 units in September 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 19% with sales increasing from 86,462 units in September 2023 to 102,654 units in September 2024.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler registered sales of 10,703 units in September 2024 as against 15,598 units in September 2023.

Second Quarter Sales Performance FY 2024-25:

During the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25, two-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 15% with sales increasing from 10.31 Lakh units in the second quarter of financial year 2023-24 to 11.90 Lakh units in the second quarter of 2024-25. Three-wheeler of the company registered sales of 0.38 Lakh units in the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 as against 0.43 Lakh units in 2023-24. Total exports registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 2.77 Lakh units in the second quarter of FY 2023-24 to 3.09 Lakh units in the current quarter.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

