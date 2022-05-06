TVS Motor Company registers highest ever turnover and profit during FY 2021-22; achieved 1 Mn Two-wheeler sales in International Market; EBITDA for Q4 2021-22 at 10.1 per cent

TVS Motor Company's revenue from operations in Q4 grew by 4 per cent at Rs 5,530 Crores against Rs 5,322 Crores reported in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Operating EBITDA for the fourth quarter increased to 10.1 per cent. The Company reported Operating EBITDA of Rs 557 Crores for the fourth quarter recording a growth of 4 per cent as against Rs 536 Crores in fourth quarter of 2020-21. The Company achieved Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 373 Crores in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 as against Rs 387 Crores in the fourth quarter of 2020-21. During the current quarter, Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 275 Crores as against Rs 289 Crores in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Full Year Performance

During the financial year 2021-22, revenue from operations grew by 24 per cent at Rs 20,791 Crores as against Rs 16,751 Crores recorded in 2020-21.

Operating EBITDA for the year is higher at 9.4 per cent compared to 8.5 per cent in the previous year.

The PBT before exceptional items for year ended March 2022 grew by 50 per cent at Rs 1,243 Crores as compared to Rs 826 Crores reported during previous year. During the year, the Company incurred Rs 30 crores towards COVID-19 related expenses and the same is shown as exceptional item.

This highest turnover and PBT of the Company in a financial year was achieved under very challenging condition of COVID-19 wave 2 and 3, semiconductor shortage, container availability constraints and steep increases in the commodity cost.

PAT for the year ended March 2022 was at Rs 894 Crores as compared to Rs 612 Crores reported during the year ended March 2021.

In the international business front, two-wheeler sales clocked 1.09 million units in FY 2021-22. The company has achieved this significant milestone for the first time in a financial year.

Sales Q4 2021-22The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports is at 8.56 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2022 as against 9.27 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2021. Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 2 per cent at 4.42 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2022 as against 4.31 Lakh units in quarter March 2021. Scooter sales for the quarter ended March 2022 registered 2.62 Lakh units against the sales of 2.98 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2020-2021.

Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review is 0.42 Lakh units as against 0.41 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Sales FY 2021-22

During the year ended March 2022, the overall two and three-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company, including international business grew by 8 per cent at 33.10 Lakh units as against 30.52 Lakh units in the year 2020-21. Motorcycles sales during the fiscal year grew by 29 per cent at 17.32 Lakh units as against 13.41 Lakh units in the year ended March 2021. Scooter sales registered 9.23 Lakh units in the year ended March 2022 as against 9.61 Lakh units in the year ended March 2021. Three-wheeler sales grew by 39 per cent at 1.72 Lakh units in the year ended March 2022 as against 1.24 Lakh units in the year ended March 2021.

The Company's total sales in international markets recorded a growth of 43 per cent increasing from 8.79 Lakh units in the year ended March 2021 to 12.53 Lakh units in the year ended March 2022.

Interim Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on March 18, 2022 declared the interim dividend of Rs 3.75 per Share (375 per cent) for the year 2021-22 absorbing a sum of Rs 178 Crores.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Mobility with a focus on sustainability. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

