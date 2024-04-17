TVS Motor Company Wins Top Honours in 7 Out of 10 Categories in the J.D. Power 2024 India Two-wheeler IQS and APEAL Studies

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17: TVS Motor Company (TVSM) - a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments - is proud to announce its achievements in the J.D. Power 2024 India Two-Wheeler Initial Quality Study. The study results underscore TVSM's commitment to delivering exceptional product quality.

K N Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, "Securing the top position across multiple product segments demonstrates the customer's confidence in our products. Ownership experience, product quality, cutting edge technology, aesthetics and appeal leading to customer delight are subjects of immense focus for us. My sincere appreciation for our dealer partners for the efforts they put in on a daily basis. My congratulations and thanks to the TVS Motor team and our supplier partners. Above all, we remain indebted to our customers for their trust and encouragement."

India IQS Awards

In the Two-Wheeler Initial Quality Study (IQS), which evaluates the quality of two-wheelers within the first six months of ownership, several models from the company have emerged as top-performers.

* TVS Jupiter 125 is the #1 Executive Scooter in Initial Quality.

* It is also the #2 Economy Scooter in Initial Quality.

* TVS Radeon is the #1 Economy Motorcycle in Initial Quality.

* TVS Apache RTR 160 2V is the #1 Premium Motorcycle in Initial Quality.

* TVS Raider is the #2 Executive Motorcycle in Initial Quality.

India APEAL Awards

The company's commitment to innovation and excellence is also demonstrated through its outstanding performance in the J.D. Power 2024 India Two-Wheeler APEAL Study, earning four out of the five awards presented.

* TVS Jupiter is the most Appealing Economy Scooter.

* TVS Radeon is the most Appealing Economy Motorcycle.

* TVS Raider is the most Appealing Executive Motorcycle.

* TVS Apache RTR 2V is the most Appealing Premium Motorcycle.

* TVS NTORQ is the second most Appealing Executive Scooter.

TVS Motor has established itself as an industry leader, with its products capturing four out of five segment awards. It is now the world's third most valued company by market cap and the world's fourth largest two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, AI-driven analytics, and advisory services. J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies. J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. With the latest results, TVS Motor Company has now secured 7 J.D. Power model awards further demonstrating its reputation in the industry.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS has earned the highest number of J.D. Power Awards across the 2024 India two-wheeler Initial Quality and APEAL Studies. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

J.D. Power is a global leader in automotive data and analytics, and provides industry intelligence, consumer insights and advisory solutions to the automotive industry and selected non-automotive industries. J.D. Power leverages its extensive proprietary datasets and software capabilities combined with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence tools to help its clients optimize business performance.

J.D. Power was founded in 1968 and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

