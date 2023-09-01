TVS Motor Company's August 2023 Sales Registers Growth of 4 Per cent

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1: TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 4 per cent increasing from 333,787 units in August 2022 to 345,848 units in August 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 5 per cent with sales increasing from 315,539 units in August 2022 to 332,110 units in August 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 7 per cent with sales increasing from 239,325 units in August 2022 to 256,619 units in August 2023.

Motorcycle registered sales of 153,047 units in August 2023 as against 157,118 units in August 2022. Scooter sales registered a growth of 17 per cent with sales increasing from 121,866 units in the month of August 2022 to 142,502 units in August 2023.

Electric Vehicles

TVS iQube Electric recorded the highest sales of 23,887 units in August 2023 as against sales of 4,418 units in August 2022. Order book for TVS iQube Electric scooter continues to be healthy.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered sales of 87,515 units in August 2023 as against 93,111 units August 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 75,491 units in August 2023 as against 76,214 units August 2022.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 13,738 units in August 2023 as against 18,248 units August 2022.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in /the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor