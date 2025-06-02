TVS Motor Company's May 2025 Sales Registers 17% Growth

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 2: TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 17% increasing from 369,914 units in May 2024 to 431,275 units in May 2025.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 16% with sales increasing from 359,590 units in May 2024 to 416,166 units in May 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 14% with sales increasing from 271,140 units in May 2024 to 309,287 units in May 2025.

Motorcycle registered sales growth of 22% with sales increasing from 173,627 units in May 2024 to 211,505 units in May 2025. Scooter sales registered a growth of 15% with sales increasing from 145,305 units in May 2024 to 166,749 units in May 2025.

Electric Vehicle

Electric vehicles grew by 50% with sales increasing from 18,674 units in May 2024 to 27,976 units in May 2025. While EV sales continue to grow steadily, disruptions in the EV supply chain, particularly concerning magnet availability is expected to pose challenges in the short to medium term.

International Business

The Company's total exports grew by 22% with sales increasing from 96,966 units in May 2024 to 118,437 units in May 2025. Two-wheeler exports grew by 21% with sales increasing from 88,450 units in May 2024 to 106,879 units in May 2025.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered a growth of 46% with sales increasing from 10,324 units in May 2024 to 15,109 units in May 2025. Three-wheeler EV registered sales of 1,829 units in May 2025.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products have led in their respective categories in the J.D.Power IQS & APEAL surveys and J.D.Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

