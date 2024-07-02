TVS Motor Company's Sales Grow By 5 per cent in June 2024

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2: TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 333,646 units in June 2024 with a growth of 5 per cent as against 316,411 units in the month of June 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 6 per cent with sales increasing from 304,401 units in June 2023 to 322,168 units in June 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 8 per cent with sales increasing from 235,833 units in June 2023 to 255,734 units in June 2024.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 3 per cent with sales increasing from 148,208 units in June 2023 to 152,701 units in June 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 6 per cent with sales increasing from 121,364 units in June 2023 to 128,986 units in June 2024.

Electric Vehicle

EV sales registered a growth of 10 per cent with sales increasing from 14,462 units in June 2023 to 15,859 units in June 2024.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered sales of 76,074 units in June 2024 as against 79,144 units in June 2023. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 66,434 units in June 2024 as against 68,568 units in July 2023. Customer retails are robust. However, There have been challenges in container availability due to prevailing conditions in the Red Sea.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler registered sales of 11,478 units in June 2024 as against 12,010 units in June 2023.

First Quarter Sales Performance FY 2023-24:

During the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, two-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 15 per cent with sales increasing from 9.18 Lakh units in the first quarter of financial year 2023-24 to 10.56 Lakh units in the first quarter of 2024-25. Three-wheeler of the company registered sales of 0.31 Lakh units in the first quarter of financial year 2024-25 as against 0.35 Lakh units in 2023-24. Total exports registered a growth of 12 per cent with sales increasing from 2.27 Lakh units in the first quarter of FY 2023-24 to 2.54 Lakh units in the current quarter.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor