TVS Motor Company's Sales Grow By 7 Percent in December 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 2: TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 321,687 units in December 2024 with a growth of 7% as against 301,898 units in the month of December 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 8% with sales increasing from 290,064 units in December 2023 to 312,002 units in December 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered 215,075 units in December 2024 as against 214,988 units in December 2023.

Motorcycle registered sales of 144,811 units in December 2024 as against 148,049 units in December 2023. Scooter registered a growth of 30% with sales increasing from 103,167 units in December 2023 to 133,919 units in December 2024.

Electric Vehicle

The Company sold 20,171 units in December 2024 as against 11,288 units in December 2023, registering a growth of 79%.

International Business

The Company's total exports grew by 22% increasing from 85,391 units registered in December 2023 to 104,393 units in December 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 29% with sales increasing from 75,076 units registered in December 2023 to 96,927 units in December 2024.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 9,685 units in December 2024 as against 11,834 units in December 2023.

Third Quarter Sales Performance

During the third quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted a robust growth of 11% with sales of 11.8 lakh units as against sales of 10.6 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 23-24. Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 0.29 lakh units in the third quarter of the current year as against 0.38 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 23-24. Two-wheeler sales include EV sales of 0.76 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 24-25 as against 0.48 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 23-24 with a growth of 57%.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

