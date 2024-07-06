Twice the Fashion: KALKI Opens Second Store in Delhi's Pitampura

India PR Distribution

Pitampura (New Delhi) [India], July 6: Located in the capital and the heart of luxury and premium occasion wear in the country, KALKI Fashion unveils its second store in Delhi's Pitampura area. As the premier fashion destination for every contemporary individual who longs for sumptuous luxury couture, KALKI's Pitampura store opening brings a host of exuberant ethnic fashion choices. This flagship store for bridal couture, ready-to-wear and occasion wear was inaugurated on July 4th by Bollywood celebrity and the latest sensation from the movie Munjya, Sharvari Wagh.

A momentous milestone in KALKI's fashion journey, the launch of this retail space in Delhi is special. In a city famously renowned for its cultural heritage, superior textiles and a vibrant tapestry, KALKI's latest flagship store sets itself apart from all other fashion destinations in the capital. The brand's unwavering commitment to producing high-quality ethnic and contemporary wear has resulted in its speedy retail expansion in various cities.

The store opening was graced by Bollywood celebrity Sharvari Wagh, marking it as the must-visit fashion destination for all the bride-to-bes for all their discerning fashion needs. Sharvari shares, "I am thrilled to inaugurate KALKI's second store in Delhi. This place has everything a fashionista needs to stay on point, from chic basics to bold statement pieces. It's incredible to see such trendsetting styles that can elevate anyone's personal style. To all the young fashion enthusiasts out there, please explore this store for every occasion."

KALKI aims to be the hottest fashion space in the country while also providing the local population in that city with a captivating shopping experience. Their team of stylists and knowledgeable fashion designers are well-versed in the intricate details of designer clothing, ensuring that all your doubts and queries are proactively addressed. Director and co-founder Nishit Gupta shares, "I'm very excited to announce the opening of our new store in Pitampura, marking a significant milestone in our journey across India. Following the success of our South Extension 2 store, we received an impressive response and are excited to expand further north. Our expansive 10,000 sq ft multi-storey store will become the hub of signature ethnic fashion for all festive, wedding, and celebratory needs. I envision it as an intimate space where personal family shopping experiences flourish, creating cherished memories for generations."

Just in time for the festive and wedding season, when families start their wedding and trousseau shopping, KALKI in Pitampura becomes the superlative fashion sanctum. Rediscover ethnic Indian fashion - from the sophisticated ornamentation and breath-taking silhouettes to refined sensibilities that dominate each creation with wedding lehengas, gowns, and bridal couture. As the finest destination in the country for occasion wear, one can also find wedding-guest collections, accessories, kids, and men's ethnic wear that are impeccable for every occasion. Further, with a legacy of dressing many Bollywood stars and elite muses, KALKI Fashion remains one of the foremost choices for those shopping for exquisite and tasteful Indian wear.

Visit the KALKI store in Pitampura Delhi today for an experience like no other!

Address: Plot No.500 Kohat Enclave Basement Floor, Gr floor, First Floor and second floor, Pitampura Delhi - 110034.

Time: 11.00 A.M - 8.30 P.M - Open All days.

