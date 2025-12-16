Twin States' First SkyWalker™ Orthopedic Robotic System Launched at Arete Hospitals, Hyderabad

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 16: Arete Hospitals, Hyderabad, has become the first medical institution in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to introduce the SkyWalker™ Orthopedic Robotic System in collaboration with U.S. headquartered MicroPort Orthopedics Inc., for knee replacement surgery, marking a significant milestone in the region's healthcare landscape. The launch event, held at The Leela, Hyderabad, was graced by the presence of Telugu Cinema's King Nagarjuna Akkineni.

"Arete Hospitals has always been committed to integrating innovations that make a real difference for our patients," said Dr. Pavan Kumar Reddy, Medical Director & HOD- Critical Care, Arete Hospitals. "The launch of SkyWalker™ is another milestone in our pursuit of clinical excellence at Arete Hospitals, and we are proud to be the first to bring this technology to the twin states. Arete Hospitals is built on the premise of positivity, efficiency & proficiency and advanced medical technology adoption is at our core," added Dr Reddy.

Dr. Prabhat Reddy Lakkireddi, Director - Orthopaedics Arthroscopy, Sports Injuries, Robotic & Joint Replacement Surgery, Arete Hospitals, Hyderabad, said, "The SkyWalker™ robotic system gives us real-time data for joint line reconstruction and ligament balancing, while the NitrX® Evolution implant provides remarkable stability and function. We've seen smoother recoveries, better range of motion, and excellent functional outcomes in our initial cases with SkyWalker™."

The SkyWalker™ Orthopedic Robotic System is designed to work with the NitrX® Evolution implant, enabling unparalleled accuracy and sub-millimeter precision in knee joint alignment. This combination provides personalized outcomes, faster recovery, and longevity. For instance, one patient, Mrs. Naidu, a 65-year-old retired teacher, who underwent knee replacement surgery by Dr Lakkireddi using SkyWalker™, was able to walk pain-free and climb stairs with ease just two weeks after her surgery. Mrs Naidu who was initially hesitant to go for knee replacement surgery and was rather fearful of extreme pains and long recovery time was pleasantly surprised with her overall smooth experience during post-surgery recovery time.

Dr. Mukesh Parmar, Senior Director and General Manager, South Asia, MicroPort Orthopedics, said, "The choice of implant is as critical as the robotic platform itself, because it stays with the patient for life. The NitrX® Evolution implant has shown excellent clinical outcomes, and when paired with SkyWalker™, it creates a powerful combination that empowers surgeons and delivers customized and consistently favorable patient outcomes. We are excited to launch this system at Arete Hospitals, a centre of excellence in orthopedic care."

With the introduction of the SkyWalker™ Orthopedic Robotic System, Arete Hospitals, Hyderabad, solidifies its position as a premier destination for advanced orthopedic care in India. This cutting-edge technology, combined with the expertise of its renowned orthopedic surgeons, empowers it to deliver personalized, precision-driven treatment, transforming lives and redefining the standards of knee replacement surgery in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. leverages decades of orthopedic expertise and excellent clinical results to improve patient outcomes and drive provider satisfaction worldwide. Its mission is to partner with surgeons in redefining hip and knee replacements to meet the demands of today's patients. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to helping patients achieve Full Function, Faster, MicroPort Orthopedics supports healthcare providers in delivering world-class care every day.

Arete Hospitals, located in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, is a 250-bed, quaternary care multispecialty center offering comprehensive services in areas such as oncology, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, orthopaedics, preventive health and many more. Guided by a mission to make healthcare trustworthy, welcoming, and patient-centred, Arete aims to reduce the stress of hospital care and create an environment where healing happens with dignity and empathy.

The SkyWalker™ Orthopedic Robotic System, is the world's only true-medial pivot technology backed surgical platform. It is designed to work with the NitrX® Evolution implant, enabling unparalleled accuracy and sub-millimeter precision in knee joint alignment. This combination provides personalized outcomes, faster recovery, and longevity. These benefits have been proven and well-documented across 45+ countries globally.

