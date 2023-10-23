Twine Digital Celebrates 10 Years of Digital Excellence, Sets Sights on Global Expansion

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 23: Twine Digital, a leading digital marketing solutions company headquartered in Delhi, celebrated its 10th anniversary on October 17, 2023. Over the past ten years, Twine Digital has demonstrated remarkable growth, expanding its operations from India to various corners of the world, and cultivating a diverse portfolio of domestic as well as global advertisers. As the company embarks on a new decade, it is poised to fortify its global presence.

Founded by Bharat Wadhwa in 2013, Twine Digital welcomed Gunjeeta Panjabi, propelling the company into a phase of rapid expansion. With an unwavering focus on establishing international operations, Twine Digital has been actively engaging with industry leaders to foster global partnerships.

Twine Digital's journey began with the orchestration of end-to-end integrated digital campaigns, starting with the Walk for Health initiative (Max Bupa) and subsequently culminating with the International Cricket World Cup in 2014. Since then, the company has remained at the forefront of innovation in brand campaigns. Noteworthy achievements include the groundbreaking digital campaign for the Mercedes AMG G63 launch in 2018, setting a new standard for ingenuity in the digital marketing sphere. In 2016, Twine Digital established its presence in Singapore, venturing into performance marketing on a global scale.

Recognizing the burgeoning potential in India's fintech landscape, Twine Digital launched the fintech platform, www.investmentcover.com, aimed at assisting banks and NBFCs in acquiring new customers at a competitive acquisition cost. This initiative extended the realm of digital marketing expertise, paving the way for a fully digital customer journey. Investment cover now boasts an impressive base of over 2 million satisfied customers. In performance marketing, Investmentcover provides Twine Digital with a distinct advantage, enabling the construction of a relevant first-party audience for precise campaign targeting. The company formed a strategic partnership with esteemed brands such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB Housing Finance, SBI Cards, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and L&T Finance, among others.

Founder and CEO Bharat Wadhwa expressed gratitude towards the clients and dedicated team members who have been instrumental in Twine Digital's journey, serving clients tirelessly and propelling the company to new heights. Wadhwa further revealed ambitious plans to integrate cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, with the aim of enhancing the customer experience and streamlining operations. Additionally, Twine Digital is actively engaging with industry leaders to introduce the fintech platform in the South East Asia and Middle East regions.

For further information, please contact bharat.wadhwa@twinedigital.com.

