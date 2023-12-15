Two-Day Startup Summit to be held at The Hyderabad Public School; Aims to Empower New Generation of Entrepreneurs

SRV Media

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15: As part of the centenary celebrations at The Hyderabad Public School Begumpet, a two-day startup entrepreneurship summit called the Start X Entrepreneurship Summit is set to take place on December 25th and 26th. The event will highlight over 30 startups, feature more than 300 founders, include presentations from 25 speakers, showcase 10 pitches, and will have over 2000 attendees. The pitch submissions were accepted until 12th December and shortlisting of the pitches will take place on 17th December. Mentor pairing and pitch preparation will take place between 17th to 24th December with the final stage Pitch Day to be held on 26th December. The summit is an initiative to empower early stage startups with revenue below 25 cr. The summit will also involve masterclasses to empower entrepreneurs and students with the tools and insights needed for successful and impactful ventures through innovative solutions, and creative problem-solving methods emphasizing empathy, collaboration, and ideation to craft.

Panel discussions around topics such as 'India Tomorrow' pioneering growth and innovation 'The Future in Focus' that will delve into the advancements of space exploration, defense technology, and agritech; 'Cultivating Grit' - that will reveal the secrets of entrepreneurial success and give insights into the early stage of building a venture; 'Angel Investing' - navigating early-stage funding and building successful partnerships in the dynamic investment landscape; 'The Creator Economy' - significant role of digital platforms and the transformative impact of AI in content generation; and 'Intrapreneurship' - to gain insights on innovation, growth and staying competitive within large corporation and multi-generational businesses.

The five-minute speed networking circle will help mentors and thought leaders from diverse fields pair up with aspiring Eagles to exchange ideas and inspire them to give to the HPS community and contribute to future success stories. The circles will be dedicated to entrepreneurship, performing arts, and technology.

The Entrepreneurship Summit features startups from a wide range of sectors, including Technology, EdTech, AI and robotics, and clean energy. During the startup showcase, HPS alumni investors are set to make substantial investment of approximately 2.5 crores into the startups founded by HPS Alumni. The event will feature 30 startups and 10 will have the opportunity to present their pitches during the showcase.

A stellar list of speakers and through-leaders include Shailesh Jejurikar- COO, Proctor&Gamble; Nandan Reddy - Cofounder, Swiggy; Ishan Chatterjee - MD, YouTube India; Satish Mummareddy - Product Leader AI, Meta; Rana Daggubati- Film Actor &Producer; Rahul Tamada - Cofounder & CEO, Tamada Media; Vikas Jhabakh - MD, Motovault & Benelli India; Sanjeev Sisodia - VP Customer Success, Support & Sales - Postman; Raj Madangopal - Cofounder & COO, Banyan Nation; Sharat Potharaju - Cofounder & CEO, Beaconstac; Nimisha Jain - MD & Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group; G. V. Sanjay Reddy - Chairman, Reddy Ventures; Sanjay Jesrani - Founder & CEO, Go North Ventures; Sarath Naru - Managing Partner, Ventureast; Rajesh Manthena - ED & CDO, Cancer Centres of America; Dr. Srikanth Sunderarajan - General Partner, Ventureast; Hari Buganna - Founder & Chairman, InvAscent; Kishore Kothaplli - Partner, SVP India.

Gusti J Noria - The President HPS Society said, "Start X would be disruptive in the realm of entrepreneurship and innovation at the school level, the alumni will be playing a pivotal role in shaping the destinies of our students, and mentoring them, and taking our eaglets under their wings and teaching them to soar and lead."

Established 100 years ago, The Hyderabad Public School, also known as HPS, has the distinction of being one of the oldest educational institution systems nurturing leaders of tomorrow. The HPS way makes learning the focus instead of teaching, helping it to stay in tune with changing times and delivering top-notch education to its students. What sets HPS apart is its ability to provide an ecosystem for all-round development, incorporating learning methodologies that rely on self-discovery, encourage curiosity and develop value-based leadership and management skills of the students. With a 120-acre campus, state-of-the-art labs, naturally ventilated classrooms, unparalleled sports infrastructure, residential facilities, and best-in-class faculty students, both day and boarding, have access to the best of facilities and teaching staff. Interestingly, Shaheen - the majestic Eagle - is the mascot of the School and is a reflection of the institute's philosophy to always conduct oneself with dignity and respect and yet soar above the rest. HPS' alumni base boasts of successful and well-known CXOs who run global corporations or are influencers in their fields. In 2019, the Harvard Business Review placed three of its alumni among the Top 10 best-performing CEOs globally. These include Satya Nadela, Shantanu Narayan, and Ajay Pal Banga. The Harvard Business Review rating is a testimony to HPS having found the secret sauce to creating leaders of tomorrow. In 2023, HPS is proudly celebrating its centenary completion, and is gearing up to achieve its vision of becoming one of the top schools globally by 2050.

HPS Centenary Celebrations: The Centenary Celebrations beginning January 2023 will be a year-long grand celebration with multiple activities & events for students, staff, parents & alumni.

