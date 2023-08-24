Two million girl children for a brighter and better future by 2040

New Delhi (India), August 24: BBG’s aim is to provide quality education and opportunities for personal growth to 2 million (20,00,000) girl children (Bangaaruthallulu) by 2040 for a brighter and better future.

BBG’s major goal is to co-create true wealth by empowering 2 million (20,00,000) girl children (Bangaaruthallulu) for a brighter and better future by 2040. Their aim is to empower poor children with quality education and opportunities for personal growth.BBG is particularly proud of its contribution to transforming the lives of approximately 150,000 girls in the twin Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

BBG dedicates its life and business profits to this single-minded purpose, according to MV Mallikarjun Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Building Blocks Group.

In Telangana, motivational programs were held at ZPHS, TSWRS, KGBV, and TSMS schools in Manuru (Narayankhed), Tadwai (Kamareddy), Film Nagar (Jubilee Hills), Kammadanam (Shadnagar), and Vemulapalli (Nalgonda). More than 4500 children, 300+ parents, and 200+ teachers were reached in the individual schools.

Speaking on this occasion, BBG coaches and mentors Usha Kasturi and Neeraja led awareness seminars on child abuse, social responsibility, digital detox, and study skills. He stated that BBG is particularly proud of its role in changing the lives of nearly one lakh and fifty thousand girls in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The aim is to empower poor children with quality education and opportunities for personal growth. They will work tirelessly to ensure that children from all backgrounds have the opportunity to receive an education that allows them to achieve their full potential.

BBG Family thanked all the HMs for allowing them to empower students in their school.

If you also want to do such a wonderful program in your area, you can contact us by calling us tollfree number: 73373 65158

