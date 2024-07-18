Two of the world's five largest coal mines now in India

New Delhi [India], July 18 : Chhattisgarh-based Coal India subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields Limited's (SECL) Gevra and Kusmunda coal mines have secured the 2nd and 4th spot in the list of the world's 10 largest coal mines released by WorldAtlas.com.

Located in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh state, these two mines produce more 100 million tons of coal annually accounting for about 10 per cent of India's total coal production.

The Gevra opencast mine has an annual production capacity of 70 million tons and produced 59 million tons of coal in financial year 2023-24. The mine started operations in the year 1981 and it has enough coal reserves to meet the country's energy requirements for the next 10 years.

Kusmunda opencast mine produced more than 50 million tons of coal in the financial year 2023-24, only the second mine in India after the Gevra to achieve this feat.

These mines have deployed some of the world's largest and most advanced mining machines such as the "Surface Miner" that extracts and cuts coal without blasting for eco-friendly mining operations.

For overburden removal (the process of removing layers of soil, stone etc. to expose the coal seam), the mines use some of the world's largest HEMMs (Heavy Earth Moving Machinery) such as 240-ton dumpers, 42 cubic meters Shovel along with Vertical Rippers for environment-friendly and blast-free OB removal.

SECL CMD Prem Sagar Mishra said that it is indeed a proud moment for the Chhattisgarh state that two of the world's five largest coal mines are now in the state.

Mishra expressed his gratitude towards, Coal Ministry, environment ministry, state government, Coal India, Railways, various stakeholders, and most importantly coal workers who have worked tirelessly to achieve this monumental feat.

The coal production which was 382.62 million tons (MT) in the year 2004-05 has grown to 893.19 MT in 2022-23 and was all set to touch 1000 MT in the year 2023-24.

