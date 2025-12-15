Two-Time Amazon Bestseller at 16, Shaurya Singhvi Sets a New Benchmark

At 16, Shaurya Singhvi's Third Book Published, Turning Dreams into Reality Teaches Youth How to Turn Dreams into Action.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 15: The young writer Shaurya Singhvi of Surat has written his third book when he is only 16 years of age, making him one of the youngest motivational writers and youth entrepreneurs in the country. Shaurya is a Class 12th student of Fountainhead School, and he started writing when he was 11 years old. He also authored his first book during the COVID-19 period, “Keep the Ball Rolling” which was published on December 29, 2020.

Shaurya wrote his second book, Exploration and Evolution, at the age of 14, in which he discussed lessons and experiences gained during his travels to over 20 countries. His book number three, “Turning Dreams into Reality”, has now been published at the age of 16. The book provides a realistic and practical guide that the youth can use to turn their dreams into reality. It particularly focuses on people starting in the world of entrepreneurship by offering inspiration, skills, and guidance.

Throughout the book, Shaurya provides information on how to establish self-confidence, lessons on how to learn through failures, how to set proper goals, how to have a progressive mind and transform ideas into actual projects. He justifies that the content is grounded on his life experience, courses that he has taken and the difficulties that he has been through. Shaurya, too, has been to a summer school program in the United States.

Talking about his experience, Shaurya said that it does not matter how old a person is to dream and have goals. Each one has his/her own destiny. It is never about age; it is about mentality.

There are also examples of renowned businessmen and entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs, Warren Buffett, and Ratan Tata in the book, wherein curiosity, failure and hard work are the keys to success. Shaurya is currently planning his second book by writing about his amazing weight loss experience, where he lost 52 kilograms. He will disclose the practice, attitude, and education behind this change.

Shaurya Singhvi is also a two-time Amazon bestseller author in addition to having numerous research papers that revolve around the share market and the development of the startup ecosystem in India, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

In the future, Shaurya dreams of joining the industrial world similar to his father and wants to start a company in the e-waste market. His father, Gaurav Singhvi, is a venture capitalist and has invested in more than 100 businesses with a fund of more than ₹250 crore and has also appeared on the Lions Den show.

His mother, Dr Nidhi Singhvi, is the Franchise Owner of BNI (Business Network International), Greater Surat, responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and managing a network of over 2,100 members.