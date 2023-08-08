Two-wheeler loans from L&T Finance now available on Bajaj Markets
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Two-wheeler loans from L&T Finance are now available on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Get a two-wheeler loan for up to 100% of the bike value (on-road price) from L&T Finance by accessing it on the digital platform.
An L&T Finance Two-Wheeler Loan comes with a simple eligibility requirement. The applicant must be between 18 and 60 years of age. Along with this, one can submit the following documents to apply.
- PAN and Aadhaar card
- Address proof (current)
- Bank statements for three months (if one is a salaried applicant)
Besides the minimal documentation requirements, one can enjoy a range of benefits. These are:
- Funding up to 100% of the bike’s value
- Attractive interest rates that start at 6.49% per annum
- Flexible repayment tenure of up to 48 months
- PAN-India network, ensuring service from anywhere
- Easy accessibility to both salaried and self-employed individuals
Getting an L&T Two-Wheeler Loan is simple, especially so if one applies on Bajaj Markets. One can compare offers and get a loan that best suits their needs. For a hassle-free and seamless borrowing experience, visit the Bajaj Markets app or website.
