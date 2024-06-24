Tycoons of Asia Presents: Mahaudyojak Ratndeep Purskar 2024, Pune

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: On June 16, 2024, Pune will witness a grand celebration of business excellence as "Tycoons of Asia" proudly presents "Mahaudyojak Ratndeep Purskar 2024" This prestigious event will honor the achievements of Maharashtra's leading entrepreneurs and businesses.

The event will feature renowned Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev as the Chief Guest. Her presence will add a touch of glamor and inspiration to the occasion.

The event is generously Titled and sponsored By "Trading Capitals", Media partner "Adytronic Media", Associate Sponsor "KK Trading & Consultancy" and "Destiny Amulets"

Highlighting the evening, over 87 distinguished businessmen will be awarded for their outstanding contributions and exemplary performance in their respective fields. The awards aim to recognize and celebrate those who have demonstrated excellence and innovation in business.

Comprehensive Survey Methodology for Recognizing Excellence

The initial step in the recognition process involved an extensive survey across various sectors of the Indian business landscape. This survey, carefully crafted and implemented by Tycoons Of Asia, aimed to pinpoint and shortlist candidates who excelled in performance, innovation, and sustainability within their fields. The selection criteria were comprehensive, covering aspects such as financial achievements, innovation, corporate social responsibility, and market adaptability. This multifaceted approach ensured that the chosen businesses not only excelled financially but also made significant positive impacts on society.

Celebration of Excellence

The Mahaudyojak Ratndeep Purskar 2024 went beyond just a glamorous event, offering a valuable platform for entrepreneurs to network, share insights, and foster partnerships. This event fostered a strong sense of camaraderie, creating an environment that encourages mutual growth and collaboration. Entrepreneurs, along with their families, enjoyed the recognition of their hard work, making the evening a memorable celebration of collective achievements. Furthermore, the event highlighted Tycoons Of Asia's significant role in organizing impactful events and enhancing the region's socioeconomic development.

Tycoons Of Asia

Tycoons Of Asia Awards is a distinguished initiative that recognizes and honors exemplary businesses across industries. With a commitment to promoting excellence, we have been at the forefront of acknowledging outstanding achievements since 2021.

Our Mission is to foster a culture of innovation, excellence, and ethical business practices by acknowledging and celebrating the achievements of visionary leaders and organizations.

The winning categories and winners of Maha Udyojak Ratndeep Purskar 2024 include:

* Maharashtra Best Influencer Marketing Agency:- Sai Khairnar, Somesh Thakre, Pavan Dhore, Altaf Mandale ( Co-Founder Of Influex )

* One Of The Best Interior Designer In Pune:- Hrushikesh Magar ( CEO Of Spectarior Designs )

* Result-Oriented Performance Marketing Agency In Maharashtra:- Mr. Prathmesh Shirsath ( Co-Founder Of Adytronic Media )

* One Of The Leading Architecture Company In Nashik:- Vishwakarma Shardul ( Owner Of Shardul Singh designs )

* Most Leading Food Franchise Brand In Maharashtra:- Mr Nilesh Jadhav ( Founder Of Graduate Chai & Mr. Vadewala )

* Unique Software Developing Company in Hingoli:- Pranav Pande ( Founder Of JDS Advertising Agency )

* Most Leading Cloth Franchise Brand In Maharashtra:- Mr Sachin Narawade ( Founder Of Maaax Wholsaler )

* Best Digital Marketing Service Provider in Dharashiv:- Pradip Gaikwad ( Founder & CEO Of Worldlancer Media Solution Llp )

* Most Popular Electrical Service Provider In Nashik:- Anand Kumar Suryawanshi ( CMD Of Surya electro Multi Services Pvt Ltd)

* Most Trusted Solar Cleaning Service Provider Company In Pune:- Mayur Hargude ( Director Of Energy Solution )

* One Of The Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturing Company In Bhoom:- Jalinder Gore ( Owner Of Adarsh Engineering )

* Best Medical Store In Pandharpur:- Prasad Kasgavade ( Owner Of Prabhushankar Medical)

* Most Leading Career Counseling, English Spoken - Personality Development & Coaching Classes In Nashik:- Your English World ( Founder / Co-founder Of Your English World )

* Best Preschool For Child Care And Nurturing Practices In Pune:- Mrs Aashlesha Khadji ( Owner Of EuroKids Pre-School Ravet 1 )

* Most Trusted Agriculture Service Provider In Pune:- Dnyanesh Kale ( CEO Of Samruddha Kisanians One Tech Platform Pvt.Ltd.)

* One Of The Leading PVC Heat Shrink Roll & Printed Label Manufacturing Company In Nashik:- Eco Poly Shrink ( Owner Of Eco Poly Shrink )

* Most Popular Coffee Brand In Pune:- Brothers Cafe & Ac pav bhaji ( CEO Of Brothers Cafe)

* Best Criminal Advocate Of The Year:- Rupesh Hinge ( Sr. Advocate High Court Lexus Legal)

* Most Leading type Fabrication Services Provider Company In Pune:- Pari Enterprise Pvt Ltd ( Managing Director Of Pari Enterprise Pvt Ltd )

* One Of The Best Real Estate Company In Solapur:- Prasad Kashinath Birajdar ( Owner Of Nextgen Builder )

* Most Promising Nidhi Company In Maharashtra:- Ramesh Borkute ( CEO Of YEHOVA YIRE FOUNDATION & YEHOVA YIRE URBAN CREDIT CO- CP,CREDIT SOCIETY LTD CHANDRAPUR )

* Most Popular Veg Restaurant In Ambajogai (Beed):- Vinod Phokhankar ( Owner Of Hotel Sai Surbhi )

* One Of The Best Event & Family Portrait Photography Studio In Pune:- Ganesh Kashinath Bhosale ( Proprietor Of Photofast Studio )

* Most renowned liquid chemicals manufacturing company in Maharashtra:- Sanket Pawar ( Owner Of Akshaya chemical )

* Most Leading Interior & Architecture Designer In Pune:- Pratik Kharde ( Owner Of Pristine Homescapes)

* One Of The Leading Public Relations Survey & Service Provider In Maharashtra:- Bandhan Corporation & Darshika Enterprises ( Founder & Owner Of Bandhan Corporation & Shubp1 Easy Services PVT.LTD )

* One Of The Best Education Consultant In Pune:- Vinod Chaurasiya ( Director Of Dynamic World )

* Most Popular Tour & Travel Company In Solapur :- DhaneshwariTours & Travels ( Owner Of TOURS & TRAVELS )

* The Best Trader In Maharashtra:- Pravin Pawar ( Founder Of Margin House)

* Most Renowned Agriculture Product Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra:- Dr. Pravinsinh Patale & Ajit Patale ( Owner Of Nimbus Farmer Producer Pvt . Ltd)

* One Of The Best Building Material Supplier Company In Modnimb Solapur:- Uday Dada Mane ( Proprietor Of Udyakirti Enterprises )

* Most Leading Corporate Health Camp Service Provider In Maharashtra:- Dr Shankar Sanap ( Co-founder Of Unicare Remedies )

* One Of The Best Food Franchises Services Providers In Pune:- Vishal Modak ( Owner Of Delhi Chaap Express )

* Most Promising Social Worker In Pune:- Sunil Salve ( Owner Of Nirmaya Paralyasis Centre )

* Most Popular Trading Cafe In Mumbai:- Bulls & Trader's Cafe ( Founder Of Bulls & Trader's Cafe )

* One Of The Best Event Management Company In Pune:- R.K Event Management ( Owner Of R.K Event Management )

* Most Emerging Law Firm And Of The Year:- Adv.Kushal Varu ( Founder Of Action Legis (Advocate & Legal Advisors)

* Best Edtech Startup Of The Year 2024:- ARJ Classes ( Founder & Md Of ARJ Classes )

* One Of The Best Share Market Institute In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar:- Bhavna's Intraday 4u ( Co-Founder Of Bhavnaz Intraday4you)

* Most Creative Advertising And Digital Marketing Company In Pune:- Digital Action ( Owner Of Digital Action )

* One Of The Best Foreign language Institute In Mumbai:- Orator foreign languages ( Director Of Orrator Foreign languages )

* Most Popular Building Material Supplier Company In Pune:- Vishal Steel Center ( Owner Of Building Material Supplier )

* Excellence In Health And Wellness :- GS24 wellness PVT LTD ( Director Of GS24 Wellness PVT LTD )

* Most Popular Construction Company In Yavatmal:- Er. Akshay C. Gawande ( Owner Of Nirmiti Constructions)

* Most Popular Interior & Architecture Service Provider Company In Pune:- Nikita Matade ( Owner Of Buildspace Solutions )

* Best Women Clothing Brand In Maharashtra:- Vijay Malani / Prisha Malani ( Partner Of Kosmic Boutique )

* One Of The Leading Ice Cream Manufacturing Company In Yavatmal:- Rahul Matte ( Owner Of Datta Krupa Ice Factory )

* One Of The Best General Surgeon In Kurduwadi:- DR Prashant Nalawade ( M.S.PROCTOLOGIST Of Sanjivani Hospital )

* Multitasking Business Personality Of The Year:- Aapa talke ( Owner Of Ashtvinayak Urban & Finance )

* Most Leading Organic Bio Agro Product Manufacturing Company In Sangli:- Appasaheb Maruti Shinde ( Managing Director Of Ankita Agri Science )

* One Of The Best Construction Company In Sangli:- Pratik Ghorpade ( Owner Of Rajrup Group Of Infrastructure And Building Developer's )

* Most Renowned Organic & Eco-Friendly Products Manufacturing Company In Pune:- Mr Sumit Umarane ( Founder & CEO Of Soaps Kart Organics pvt. Ltd )

* Best Social Worker Or Best Vyasan Mukti Kendra In Bhoom:- Navnath Vilas Rokade ( President Of Kai Vilasrao Rokade Foundation )

* One Of The Best Trading And Training Institute In Pune:- Rameshwar Wavhal ( FOUNDER Of Eagle vision & Dhankranti)

* Most Leading Professional Service & Fundraising Company In Maharashtra:- Abhishek Kumar ( CEO Of Venturecare Services Pvt Ltd )

* Most Renowned Gas Safety Equipment Manufacture Company In Maharashtra:- Ankit Shende ( Founder Of Infamiss International (OPC) Pvt Ltd )

* Most Popular Hotel In Ahilyanagar :- Hotel New Samadhan ( Owner Of Hotel New Samadhan)

* Most Leading Robotics Services Provider Company In Pune:- Superb Technology ( Md Of Superb Technology)

* One Of The Best Electrical Services Provider In Pune:- Electromark Systems PVT LTD ( Director Of Electromark Systems PVT LTD )

* One Of The Best Agriculture Services Provider In Solapur:- Pratik Zine ( Owner Of Shiwai Agro Nursery & Consultancy Services )

* Best Contractual Service Provider Company In Pune:- Samrajya Facilities India PVT LTD ( Founder & CEO Of Samrajya Facilities India Pvt Ltd )

* Best Share Market Institute In Maharashtra:- Mahesh Kadam ( Director Of Kadam Capital)

* Most Trusted Medical Store In Sindhudurg:- Rajdatta Wete ( Owner Of Swami Samarth Medical Store )

* Best Herbal Skin Care Products Manufactured In Satara:- Mrs Vaishali Shirke ( Owner Of Herbal Skin Care Products )

* Most Popular Mehandi Artist In Pune:- Jagruti Patil ( Owner Of Mehandi Artist)

* Most Leading Landscape Service Provider In Pune:- Ravindra Gogawale ( Owner Of Milestone Constructions)

* Best Wedding Planner In Yavatmal:- Akshay Bire ( Owner Of Shree Sai Caterers And Event Management )

* Women Entrepreneur Of The Year:- Varsha Phalak ( Owners )

* Hair industry Entrepreneur, researcher and exporter:- Aditi Arora ( CEO Of Hair Worldwide )

* Most Popular Interior, Architecture Service Provider Company In Pune:- Nikita Matade ( Owner Of Buildspace Solutions )

* One Of The Best Beautician In Nashik City:- Anjali Sonawane ( Owner Of Anjali Beauty Studio)

* One Of The Best Event & Family Portrait Photography Studio In Pune:- Ganesh Kashinath Bhosale ( Proprietor Of Photofast Studio )

* One Of The Best Education Institute In Pune:- Arun Goel ( CEO & Owner Of Atlus Academy )

* Most Innovative Museum Product Manufacturing Company In Mumbai:- Shridhar Huilgol ( Founder & CEO Of Shresha museum solution pvt ltd )

* The Most Inspiring Women Entrepreneur:- Dr Sejal Nitin Archana Patil ( owner Of celebrations events )

* Most Trustable Clothing Store In Sangli:- Amar Kadam ( owner Of Pari Collection )

* Youngest Coaching Teacher Of The Year:- Aniket Vijay Wakode ( Owner Of Chanakya Tution Classes )

* One Of The Best Makeup Artist In Pimpri Chinchwad:- Harsha Patil ( Owner Of Harshu Patil Makeup Academy )

* Most Popular Healing & Tarot Coaching Services Provider In Pune:- Tarot And Healing By Dr. Swapna ( Owner Of Tarot And Healing By Dr. Swapna )

* One of the best men's wear shops in Baramati:- Abhijit Taware ( Owner Of Branded Brothers mens wear )

* Multitasking Business Personality Of The Year:- Priya Rajput ( Founder & CEO Of Sona Group Of Company)

* Most Popular Vada Pav Snack Center In Karad :- Vikas Atkare ( Owner Of New puneri Vadapav Snack Center in Karad )

* Most Popular Event Organisers Company In Nandurbar:- Balram Jayram Kumbhar ( Owner Of Balaji Mandap Decoration & Event's )

* One Of The Leading Group Of Business In Dharashiv:- Dr Kamlesh Gautam Sirsathe ( CEO & Founder Of 37 Group Of Businesses )

This event promises to be a significant milestone, fostering a spirit of entrepreneurship and recognizing Maharashtra's business community's hard work and dedication. Maha Udyojak Ratndeep Purskar 2024 is set to be an unforgettable evening of recognition, inspiration, and celebration.

For more information, visit the event sponsors' websites:

Trading Capital's, Adytronic Media, and Destiny Amulets

